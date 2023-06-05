Eugenio Chicas assures that the capture of gang members will affect President Bukele in the 2024 elections

In a television interview, the former FMLN spokesman, Eugenio Chicas, assured that the captures of gang members during the framework of the Exception Regime will affect President Nayib Bukele in the face of the 2024 elections.

«The families affected by those who are imprisoned in this country. I believe that Bukele is going to face a very adverse situation in the face of the election, it is not the 2019-2021 scenario of roses, “said the former FMLN spokesman.

These statements go against the facts. Various surveys provide approvals of more than 90% both for the re-election of President Nayib Bukele and for his fourth year in office.