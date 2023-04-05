ARENA and the FMLN have no option or opportunity to reach the presidency, said the historic leader of the leftist party, Eugenio Chicas.

For Chicas, the only candidacy that can assume the presidency is from civil society “that does not come from the ranks of ARENA or the FMLN,” he said.

He explained that this could arise between the coalition of “GO, Our Time and where the Patriotic Fraternity could be.” While “ARENA and FMLN wage their own legislative and municipal battle.”

In addition, Eugenio Chicas ruled out the coalition between both parties: “It is not needed, nor can it be. That is not possible, it is not convenient and it is not necessary, ”he emphasized.

The FMLN leader stated that if his party launches a candidacy, it would divide the opposition’s possibility of reaching the presidency.