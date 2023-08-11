Euphemism, from poetics to politics

Zayed Tayeb

Language has its little tricks which men of little credit use for unethical ends. One of the little tricks that language offers them is euphemism, that figure of speech which consists in rendering less offensive to the pure mind an ugly and defiled thought. I was taught when I was young in spirit and learning that I should say things in a certain way so as not to offend those to whom they apply. And in this context, my teachers made me say ”poorly sighted, non-sighted”, ”poorly hearing, non-hearing” to designate a blind person or a deaf person. It was for me, at this level of my learning, much more a course in morality on propriety and how to behave when I am in society, than a course in language or grammar. I knew at this advanced age of my schooling that this turn of phrase bore the name of euphemism and I tried to use it with other words. It was a pretty name that served to say things without too much brutality. Indeed, the words are violent and we did everything to make them softer and less marked. Up to a certain age, I took it on the bright side because it was customary to avoid ”talking about the noose in the house of a hanged man” and I thought it elegant to say ‘ ‘blind or visually impaired’, ”blind or hard of hearing” in the discussions where the blind and the deaf would be mentioned. That said, and in any way whatsoever, that I say of one “poorly sighted, blind or blind” and of the other “poor hearing, non-hearing or deaf”, I will not remove to the first the light of the eyes nor to the second the sounds of the ears. Subsequently, and thanks to personal efforts, I broadened my knowledge of euphemisms and discovered that his job must undoubtedly hide a less moral reality that one would like to promote and that his job tended to be generalized for a purpose that needs to be clarified. Indeed, euphemism is currently used and out of propriety to say the dirtiest things in a poetic way. Thus, the so-called policed ​​West, on which depends a good part of our knowledge and our culture too, alas! wants us to admit these naughty things by coating them with a thin layer of a luminous and golden product. The less beautiful words to hear that refer to vulgar and unhealthy realities become common words and realities by their banal character that can be used without risk of offending. By way of example, I will start by quoting some coarse words that have become common in usage. Homosexuality, a word of scholarly, literary or poetic appearance, is nothing other than a vulgar and coarse word which, apart from any use of a euphemistic nature, has a meaning which makes those who have a little noble blood in the cheeks. Thus, homosexuality, a word of general and generalized use refers to the words which are para-synonymous to it ”pederasty”, ”bitch”, ”bitch”, ”queer”, ”whore, bitch ‘ and so on (with all due respect). The current lexicon marked by vulgarity is much richer and more expressive and less allusive than that of the euphemism which is said to be less marked. However, in principle, it is the euphemism that belongs to the marked language, while the current lexicon belongs to the norm. What about the French language, about the Arabic language which uses almost equivalents to the French language, hence ”mithliya”1 and ”baiat al hawa”2 to camouflage all that it there is more vulgar in words.

It follows from what I have just said that the perverse and vicious West appropriates the language and its tricks to hide the dark and unhealthy side of its plans to want to drag society into the abyss of decay.

1- Al mithmiya: Homosexuality in the sense of homosexuality

2-Bai3at Al hawa: prostitutes, meaning prostitutes