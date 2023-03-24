– “The Region wants all Sardinians to be placed on the same level and to be able to enjoy an equalized energy tariff. Likewise, we want workers to be able to resume their position within the company as soon as possible. For this reason, we are urging the national government to reopen the crisis table on Eurallumina, also in light of the counter-arguments sent by the company”. This was stated by the councilors of Industry, the Environment and Labour, Anita Pili, Marco Porcu and Ada Lai, who this morning held a meeting on the future of the production recovery of Eurallumina with representatives of the company, Confindustria, the national, regional and provincial secretariats of the chemical category of CGIL, CISL and UIL and factory RSA.

“President Solinas – say the members of the council – is in Rome today to address, among other things, the energy issue, and he will be with us tomorrow to reiterate the need to reopen the crisis table on Eurallumina at the Ministry”.

“The Region – explained the Councilor for Industry, Anita Pili – does not want that in Sardinia there are Serie A citizens, who can enjoy an equalized tariff, and Serie B citizens who would instead have a free market tariff. This is why the Sardinia Region has seen fit to challenge the Dpcm Draghi on energy. Now is the time to all stand together, workers and the Region, because we are by your side, just as we are close to the company which in recent years has continued, like us, to firmly believe in this area, with large investments. Beyond the political colors, in fact, we are all convinced that maintaining that industrial presence is fundamental not only for Sulcis but for the whole of Sardinia. In recent years we have had various interlocutions, with the national governments that have followed one another, without forgetting any dispute”.

“As far as the possibility of excavating is concerned – councilors Pili and Porcu continued – it is also important to evaluate alternative infrastructural solutions, which are also easier in terms of time. The commitment is to close the Energy decree by June, in agreement with the Government, without having to wait for the sentence of the Council of State scheduled for November”.

“It is necessary – Councilor Pili said again – to define how the dredging of the industrial port can be managed more quickly so as to allow Eurallumina to have the gas, which however must arrive equally to the entire regional territory . To date, unfortunately, there are no structural conditions to allow the FSRU to enter Portovesme: our goal is to ensure that when an agreement is reached between the regional and national government, we can immediately intervene with the necessary infrastructure to guarantee the arrival of the gas in that territory”.

“The company’s counter arguments have reached the Department of the Environment – ​​said councilor Porcu –. We are therefore now awaiting the note from the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, for further clarification before convening the services conference by May. Subsequently, the Council will thus be able to issue the Single Regional Provision on Environmental Matters “.

“Eurallumina – declared the councilor for Labour, Ada Lai – represents a strategic factory for the aluminum supply chain and for the Sardinian economy. The Region guarantees the social security of its workers: throughout 2023 they will be covered by the extraordinary redundancy fund. The addendum that we will sign shortly, with the Ministry, will make it possible to further extend the social safety nets. The Department of Labor is ready to support workers by also implementing active employment policies. Of course, layoffs are a temporary solution, pending the production recovery of the plant”.

“Today’s meeting – concluded the councilors – was important to give us a timetable for the Eurallumina dispute. Tomorrow we will be in Rome with the Mimit undersecretary to discuss Portovesme Srl: on this occasion, at the end of the meeting, we will also have an informal discussion on Eurallumina in order to reactivate the national crisis table which has not yet been convened. By June we therefore hope to be able to have clarity on the energy issue concerning the Sardinia Region, for which we are in the discussion phase with Mase, so we are waiting for more elements of certainty to arrive for our regional territory by June “.