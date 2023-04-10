A quarter “under pressure” closes for the textile industry, amidst the persistence of the supply chain crisis and still insufficient demand. To take a picture of the industry is Euratexthe European Confederation of Clothing and Textiles, which discloses data for the last quarter.

In the quarter, production contracted, recording the first decrease in almost two years. Meanwhile, however, European clothing production follows an upward trend, with a progression that began at the end of last year.

The Euratex index is based on a comparison with the fourth quarter of 2019 (which stood at a value of 100), taken as a reference point. After peaking at 116.6 in the third quarter of 2022, the textile production index fell to 116.3 over the past four months. As of the third quarter of 2020, the industry had recorded just one more inflection point in manufacturing, during the first quarter of 2021.

The federal government explained that “difficult market conditions” were behind the slowdown, against the backdrop of a European and global supply chain still in difficulty. However, Euratex has at the same time welcomed the “strong rebound” seen downstream, known by the apparel sector.

Production of the latter in fact returned to pre-pandemic levels as early as the first quarter of 2022, when the production index reached 100.6, before jumping to 110.5 in the following quarter and then falling back to 106. 7 in the following three months, due to soaring energy costs that weighed on the recovery. The index value then rose to 114.9 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Euratex said the supply chain was “still grappling with difficult market conditions and insufficient demand”. However, Euratex welcomed the “strong rebound in activity” of the garment sector.

“The reference price of European gas fell – observes Euratex – and despite the energy shock and the consequent record inflation, the EU economy managed a broad stagnation in the fourth quarter, instead of the expected contraction”. The body has welcomed the decline in inflation rates over the past three months, suggesting that the peak may be behind us, but remains cautious: “2023 has started with renewed downside risk to the global economy and turbulence in the banking sector, which will increase economic uncertainty”.

