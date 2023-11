FRANKFURT (Dow Jones)–The DAX futures are showing discounts early on Thursday morning. The December contract lost 2.0 points to 15,280.0 at around 6:08 a.m. It went into trading at 15,275.0. The daily high so far is 15,288.0 and the daily low is 15,262.0 points. 778 contracts have been implemented so far.

November 09, 2023 00:09 ET (05:09 GMT)

