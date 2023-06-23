Euro U21: 2-0 to the Czech R., England leads group C – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 22 – England leads group C of the Under-21 European Football Championship thanks to a 2-0 victory over the Czech Republic in Batumi (Georgia), with goals – both in the second half – from Ramsey and Smith Rowe. In the same group, the match between Germany and Israel finished 1-1, with the latter taking the lead thanks to Turgeman’s goal in the 20th minute. German draw by Bisseck in the 26th minute. (HANDLE).



