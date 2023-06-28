Home » Euro U21: Israel’s feat goes to the quarterfinals, Germany out – Football
Euro U21: Israel's feat goes to the quarterfinals, Germany out – Football

Euro U21: Israel’s feat goes to the quarterfinals, Germany out – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 28 – Israel beat the Czech Republic 1-0 and qualified for the quarterfinals of the U21 European Championships in Georgia and Romania.

The Israelis took second place in group C, behind England who beat defending champions Germany 2-0 and finished with full points. Disappointment for the Germans who finish bottom of the group with just one point.

England meet Portugal in the quarter-finals, while Israel take on surprising hosts Georgia.

