Euro U21: Israel’s feat goes to the quarterfinals, Germany out – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 28 – Israel beat the Czech Republic 1-0 and qualified for the quarterfinals of the U21 European Championships in Georgia and Romania.



The Israelis took second place in group C, behind England who beat defending champions Germany 2-0 and finished with full points. Disappointment for the Germans who finish bottom of the group with just one point.



England meet Portugal in the quarter-finals, while Israel take on surprising hosts Georgia.



(ANSA).



news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

