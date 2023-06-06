Home » Euro Under 21: Nicolato summons Calafiori for the internship – Football
News

Euro Under 21: Nicolato summons Calafiori for the internship – Football

by admin
Euro Under 21: Nicolato summons Calafiori for the internship – Football
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 06 – Basel defender Riccardo Calafiori has been called up by coach Paolo Nicolato for the under-21 national team internship scheduled from tomorrow to June 12 at the Tirrenia Olympic training centre. The blue selection will thus begin preparation for the 24th edition of the European Championship, scheduled from 21 June to 8 July in Romania and Georgia and which will also offer three passes for the Paris 2024 Games. Yesterday, Nicolato had already communicated the list of 28 summoned. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy