Euro Under 21: Nicolato summons Calafiori for the internship – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 06 – Basel defender Riccardo Calafiori has been called up by coach Paolo Nicolato for the under-21 national team internship scheduled from tomorrow to June 12 at the Tirrenia Olympic training centre. The blue selection will thus begin preparation for the 24th edition of the European Championship, scheduled from 21 June to 8 July in Romania and Georgia and which will also offer three passes for the Paris 2024 Games. Yesterday, Nicolato had already communicated the list of 28 summoned. (HANDLE).

