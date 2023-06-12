Eurocine 20 years-Generation Ramona, was broadcast in Riobamba

SOCIAL

Within the framework of the Ninth Edition of the Wawas to Cinema Children’s-Youth Festival, organized by the Native Art Foundation, the Municipality of Riobamba and its Department of Culture and the Kunturñawi Film Clubs, the Ramona Generation, Eurocine 20 years celebration was celebrated, which in Ecuador was promotes Denis Daniilidis, new Head of Politics and Press of the European Union, together with accredited Embassies in Ecuador and the Network of Ecuador Film Clubs.

Students from educational units enjoyed Eurocine in Riobamba.

In Riobamba, the films were screened: Calamity (Remi Chayé, France, 2020, 82 min.), The Life of Zucchini (Claude Barras, Switzerland, 2016, 66 min.), The Queen of Niendorf (Joya Thome, Germany, 2017, 70 min), in the following Educational Units: Licán Parish, UE Simòn Rodrìguez, Juan De Velasco, San Felipe Neri, U. Educativa “Riobamba” and UE: Nicanor Larrea, for the girls and boys the films were interesting and magical, a revelation that It motivated reflection and the development of his critical thinking. Ochoymedio reports that Ramona emerged around 2004, in the first edition of Eurocine. It was a small strip, which brought together movies for the little ones.

This 2023, Ramona set out to be as attractive and varied as possible, for this reason she explored the cinematographic universe in search of new and attractive territories for children, youth and family audiences. She has selected the titles for various audiences to which she is due, she is also very demanding: she has an incredible capacity for dreaminess and appreciates the beauty of seeing something different. In Germany, the film “The Queen of Niendorf” illustrates the summer of Lea, who agrees to pass various tests of courage in order to be accepted as a member of the gang. From France: “Calamity” pays homage to American Old West cinema: it is based on the true story of a young adventurer and explorer, Martha Jane, who rode across the vast American plains. And from Switzerland “The life of Zucchini”, a brave boy who, after losing his mother, has to enter a foster home, with other orphan children his age, with the help of his new friends, Zucchini learns to trust, find true love and a new family.