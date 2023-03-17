After the dramatic episode that took place between the supporters of Naples and Eintracht, another European race was marred by a new clash. This time it happened in San Sebastian, on the occasion of the Europa League match between Real Sociedad and Roma, an episode that would have seemed almost unpredictable in the previous hours due to the videos that the two teams had transmitted to each other, then the assault by the Spanish fans on the bus on which the Giallorossi were travelling.

Clashes between fans of Real Sociedad and Roma

According to what emerges from information on the matter, it seems that the supporters of the home team have carried out the assault against the bus on which the Roma fans are locatedall with their heads covered and while they were trying to damage the windows of the vehicle with objects such as bottles or chairs.

The response of the fans

The response from the Giallorossi ultras was immediate. It seems that the fans reacted by getting off the bus. From there a physical clash that led to an intervention by the Spanish police forces. According to what the local newspapers have reported, a Roma fan would have been slightly injured. Finally, there are several fans who have been detained, including two Giallorossi fans.