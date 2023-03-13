The Cerro Dominador solar thermal power plant in the Atacama Desert. In addition to Chile, the Arab Gulf States will also be producing cheap solar power in large systems in the coming years.Photo: Lucas Aguayo Araos/dpa

Due to the high energy prices, Europe not only has to fear that industry will migrate. The Gulf States and Chile also produce green electricity more cheaply.

Not only the significantly lower energy prices in the USA make relocation from Europe more attractive from the point of view of more and more production companies. Latin America and the Gulf States could also soon develop into overwhelming competition. The reason for this is extensive investments in solar parks, which are located in the middle of the desert – and produce electricity at unrivaled low prices.

Solar panel costs continue to skyrocket

In countries with a high proportion of deserts, such as Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates, but also in Chile’s Atacama Desert, gigantic solar power plants are currently being built. The slump in the costs of solar panels that has come to fruition in recent years and sufficient areas make it possible.

This could not only lure further energy-rich production companies from the steel and aluminum industries away from Europe. It is also conceivable that the Gulf States or countries like Chile could compete with European energy producers on their own territory.

Solar power in the Gulf States will soon be available for less than a cent?

Like the “Wirtschaftswoche” reported, the Saudi government-backed solar power plant Al Shuaiba PV IP will sell electricity at 1.04 US cents per kilowatt hour in the future. The plant on the Red Sea, 75 kilometers southwest of Mecca, already has a capacity of 600 megawatts. According to government plans, it will be significantly expanded in the near future.

The large solar park “Sudair” near Riyadh is also one of the flagship projects in the Gulf monarchy. The kilowatt-hour price there is 1.24 cents. Around 2010 it was more than 30 cents. Saudi Arabia intends to make seven major projects of this type operational in the coming years. They should ultimately produce 4.1 gigawatts of electricity from renewable sources.

The tenders for their operation are currently running. The government promises future providers that they will buy a fixed amount of electricity for the next 25 years. This provides long-term planning security, reduces financing costs and keeps the electricity price low. Around Mecca, the sun shines more than 3,860 hours a year.

Electricity price in Europe is many times higher

This is also aiming for a price of less than one cent per kilowatt hour for electricity from renewable sources solar project in the Atacama Desert of Chile. With this project alone, the operator Sonnedix wants to guarantee that the country will achieve its energy goals by 2040.

Around half a million ultra-high-efficiency solar modules and 38 central inverters are to feed the system over an area of ​​450 hectares. A 46.38-kilometer 220-kilovolt transmission line will connect the associated substation to the national power grid.

According to a current study by the Fraunhofer Institute, the largest photovoltaic power plants in Europe can offer electricity for between 3.1 and 5.7 US cents at best. For roof systems, the price is between 11 and 13 cents. The average electricity price for normal consumers is 36 cents.

Gulf States want to become major exporters of e-fuels and green hydrogen

Meanwhile, the Arab Gulf States not only want to win over production companies for investments that are capitulating to the politically driven electricity prices in Europe. The areas of e-fuels and des green hydrogen.

Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud also wants to use the cheap energy to produce green steel, green aluminum and green fertilizer. With e-fuels and green hydrogen, there are also plans to conquer the European market in the future.