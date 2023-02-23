news-txt”>

On the field at 18.45 Nantes-Juventus e Cluj-Lazio for the return of the play offs of Europe and the Conference League DIRECT

ALLEGRI CHARGE JUVE, IN NANTES IT’S A FINAL

Juventus want to avoid another European fool, against Nantes the only thing that matters is winning. And it’s also the only result available after the 1-1 draw in the first leg a week ago. At the Stadium the confrontation with the French ended with a disappointing draw, now it will be necessary to conquer the Stade de la Beaujoire, against a team that is thirteenth in the Ligue 1 standings. “We have to pass the first qualifying round given that we have been come out in the round of 16 in the Champions League – says Massimiliano Allegri – and for the percentages I say it’s a final: it will be a single match since away goals are no longer worth double, we play at their home and the pass for the round of 16”. Looking back on the first leg, the coach isn’t so dissatisfied: “We played a good match, conceding on one of the two occasions conceded and we’ll have to be careful because they’re good on the counterattack.” In addition, the other pitfall is represented by the thrust of the more than 30,000 French fans expected at the stadium: “We talked about it with Rabiot, we will have to be good at letting the start of the match slip away” the Juve strategy, which has already suffered the impact with the ‘Sammy Offer’ in Haifa, when they fell 2-0 against a much inferior team.

For training choices, Chiesa has not been called up: “Unfortunately, he’s not there but when you’re out for ten months you know that there may be ailments that condition you – the explanation on the second consecutive forfeit after that of La Spezia – and we won’t be able to play with the three in front: thinking that the race can last 120 minutes, we need gearboxes with these characteristics”. Everything lets you imagine Kean on the bench, with Di Maria and Vlahovic trying to unlock a game that promises to be very insidious.

A UNCERTAINED LAZIO IS LOOKING FOR THE ROUND OF 16 IN CLUJ

It’s a Lazio incerottata that in Cluj will try to conquer the round of 16 of the Conference League, on the strength of the 1-0 success in the first leg at the Olimpico. Sarri will have to give up, as well as Romagnoli (injured) and Patric (disqualified given the red light received a week ago), also Pedro (fracture of the nasal bones), plus Zaccagni and Milinkovic, affected by a gastrointestinal virus. Dan Petrescu, the coach of the railway workers, says that Lazio will pass the round “at 90%” but Sarri at the press conference does not seem convinced, far from it: “I hope so, but I don’t think so”, he declares. “Right now we have 7-8 absences; it’s not an alibi, but it’s one more difficulty that adds to the many that the match will offer us – underlines the Biancoceleste coach -. They are more physical and more accustomed to doing certain types of matches”. In other words, the match against Cluj must be taken “with great care, because it could become extremely complicated”. Woe to underestimating the Conference, and even thinking of being able to win it” because there are “two-three teams of the highest level, such as West Ham, Villarreal… In the meantime, let’s think about going through, which is not obvious” .