It is the last stretch of the last mile. Mario Draghi’s government in two weeks, at most 20 days, will leave the scene, at least that of Palazzo Chigi. But before concluding his mandate, the premier must represent Italy in international fora: the first was the informal European council in Prague, followed by the ordinary one in Brussels on 20-21 October. Well, in Prague Draghi gave the paw that he had in store perhaps for some time. “We have been discussing gas for seven months, we have spent tens of billions of European taxpayers to foster the war in Moscow and we have not resolved anything yet. If we hadn’t wasted so much time now we wouldn’t be on the brink of recession. ” From the Castle summit come these words spoken by Draghi to his colleagues, and the criticism goes straight to both the EU Commission, chaired by Ursula von der Leyen, and the premieres hostile to any solutions on the gas issue, Germany and Holland in the lead.

The gas dossier at the center of the initiatives since March. On 20-21 the decisione

“We have never seen him so hard,” confesses a meeting participant. Since the beginning of March, Draghi has been beating and retorting on the need to put a ceiling on the price of Russian gas, which is certainly difficult, but not impossible. It is in any case the only concrete proposal, to which France has also joined. Political will (and ability) is needed on the part of those who must have courage in times of emergency, but this has not been there up to now. The Commission for months said it was opposed to the price cap, supported (and influenced, above all) by Germany, fearful of losing supplies from Moscow. Also thanks to a German indecisionism unknown in the Merkel era, the question bounced from summit to summit, until June’s commitment to present a plan by September. That hasn’t arrived. Only a letter from von der Leyen of generic commitments, released on the eve of the last summit. With the price soaring to ten times that of a year and a half ago, things have plummeted, and now there is talk of recession openly. Hence the position taken by Draghi, which is certainly not an attack on the European institutions, on the contrary, it is the request for a strong assumption of responsibility so that they fully fulfill their role. Now there are less than two weeks left for the Brussels council of 20-21, which will necessarily have to take decisions.

Gas (and war), the government’s third emergency

For the outgoing premier, the gas issue was effectively the third major emergency faced by his executive – parallel to the war in Ukraine – after the vaccination of the population (and the management of the pandemic with the courageous reopening of activities, initially criticized by the regions) and the implementation of the NRP, object of criticism by Giorgia Meloni, to which a broad response was given. It was therefore possible to expect a raising of tones to bring home a result to be left to the future government, but above all because it is an issue that affects the whole country, citizens and businesses.