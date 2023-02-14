Home News Europe approves a ban on gasoline and diesel vehicles in 2035
Europe approves a ban on gasoline and diesel vehicles in 2035

The European Parliament approved this Tuesday the draft regulation that puts an end to the sale of new vehicles with gasoline and diesel engines in 2035.

The emblematic text for the European climate objectives, which was opposed by the EPP (conservative, the main party of the European Parliament), was approved by 340 votes in favor, 279 against and 21 abstentions.

“We reached a historic agreement, which reconciles the car and the climate,” said ecologist Karima Delli MEP, chair of the transport committee.

The text foresees reducing CO2 emissions from new cars and vans in Europe to zero from 2035. This means in effect the cessation of sales of new gasoline and diesel vehicles and light utilities in the EU by that date, as well as hybrids (fuel-electric), in favor of 100% electric vehicles.

