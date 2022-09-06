From the Fondazione delle Stelline in Milan, where the candidates for the Lombardy colleges of + Europa were presented this morning, Emma Bonino relaunches her heartfelt appeal to the abstentionists because: “in the elections of 25 September two Italies are confronted: the nationalist sovereign, and that, as we think, open, legal and attentive to the least ”. Appeal also re-launched by the economist Carlo Cottarelli, candidate in Lombardy in the center-left coalition (Pd / + Europe): “We must not think that it is just a vote, if everyone thinks so then only those who remain, who are convinced and who decide “. It is he who pushes on some points of the program: “+ Europe, like the Democratic Party, has a great focus on rights and the reduction of bureaucracy” but also “for public education and health care”. On this last point, Cottarelli also underlines the “big problems” that there were, especially at the beginning, in the management of the pandemic in Lombardy. The Region led by Attilio Fontana would have “major management problems in the health sector and in public transport, which are two fundamental sectors”. For the candidate of the coalition it would be time to change: «After so many years of management always of the same color, it is also normal for there to be a bit of a deterioration in quality». On the expensive bills, for Cottarelli we need «a European agreement, but we need to move as quickly as possible. These are European decisions but some things can also be done by Italy as Draghi did when he calmed the bills ». On the budget gap against energy price increases, he hopes that we will not go into recession and that «the other resources with extra profits» will suffice, otherwise, «as an economist I believe that the deficit should be increased».

“The idea” of proposing, as launched yesterday by Matteo Salvini, a Ministry for artificial intelligence and digitization in Milan is not wrong, given that the Lombard capital is “the center of innovation”, adds the economist, who is therefore prudent but possible on the proposal of the leader of the League: “First of all, there is already a ministry that does these things with its staff and I am always cautious in saying we are forming a new ministry”. Cottarelli also responds to the joke of Daniela Santanchè, a direct rival to the uninominal of Cremona, who had invited him to put on the bedside table a photo of Danilo Toninelli, whom she defeated in 2018: “I will give Santanchè as a gift, and he will have to put it on the bedside table, a map of Cremona and Mantua, since there hasn’t been much in recent years, at least it is not lost. Let them know ”, reiterating the fact that the exponent of Fd’I is“ parachuted from another Region ”.

It is then the secretary of Più Europa, Benedetto Della Vedova, candidate in Milan, who specifies: «If the coalition wins, Draghi’s policies cannot be changed. As far as I’m concerned, Draghi doesn’t change either. My goal in this electoral campaign is to convince the Italians to vote for the Pd coalition, Più Europa and allies, to beat Salvini and Meloni and keep Italy anchored to European values, anchored to the civil and economic freedoms conquered in recent years and anchored to Mario Draghi’s way of governing ». Della Vedova then turns to the leader of Action, Carlo Calenda, who also spoke of the need for a broad coalition government, also with Giorgia Meloni: «Brothers of Italy seriously? I don’t understand a government with Meloni, it doesn’t make sense. It makes sense for them, for him but not for me. ” The secretary of + Europa reminds the voters attending the Milanese event that “Whoever votes for the third pole in Milan elects Giulio Tremonti, that’s it, it’s the electoral law”. From the Palazzo delle Stelline there are those who also underline that the + Europe proposal is the only one “that manages to combine serious and feasible economic policies with the issues of rights – explains the candidate for the Lombardy 3 college in the Chamber, Matteo Di Maio – That what Meloni said to the LGBT activist who took the stage is a lie: civil unions are not like egalitarian marriage, which is what we strongly ask for in our program. “