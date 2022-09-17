September 16, 2022 10:41

The polls had announced it, but the result is still shocking: the Swedish Democrats (not really worthy of the name), a far-right formation heir to a neo-Nazi group, have established themselves as the second party in the legislative elections behind the Social Democratic Party, which for many years it maintained a hegemony over Swedish politics.

The first outgoing minister, Magdalena Andersson, acknowledged the defeat by paving the way for a majority made up of right and far right, whose contours still remain to be defined. The rise of the far right, from 5 to 20.6 per cent of the vote in just twelve years, obviously raises serious questions in a country with a strong social democratic tradition.

In nine days there will be another crucial vote in the European Union, which could be won by the right and the far right: we are talking about the elections in Italy, where Giorgia Meloni, leader of Fratelli d’Italia, a neo-fascist-inspired formation, could become the next chairman of the board. Also in this case Meloni has passed in a few years from the margins to the center of the political chessboard.

Sweden and Italy compared

In the space of a few days, therefore, two large countries of the European Union – one located in the north, the other in the south – tip the balance to the right.

Each state has a unique historical context. In Italy, for example, Meloni’s party was the only one not part of the grand coalition in support of Mario Draghi, the former governor of the European Central Bank. Today Meloni is reaping the rewards of this distancing from the rest of the political class, even if the Draghi government was anything but unworthy.