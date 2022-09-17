September 16, 2022 10:41
The polls had announced it, but the result is still shocking: the Swedish Democrats (not really worthy of the name), a far-right formation heir to a neo-Nazi group, have established themselves as the second party in the legislative elections behind the Social Democratic Party, which for many years it maintained a hegemony over Swedish politics.
The first outgoing minister, Magdalena Andersson, acknowledged the defeat by paving the way for a majority made up of right and far right, whose contours still remain to be defined. The rise of the far right, from 5 to 20.6 per cent of the vote in just twelve years, obviously raises serious questions in a country with a strong social democratic tradition.
In nine days there will be another crucial vote in the European Union, which could be won by the right and the far right: we are talking about the elections in Italy, where Giorgia Meloni, leader of Fratelli d’Italia, a neo-fascist-inspired formation, could become the next chairman of the board. Also in this case Meloni has passed in a few years from the margins to the center of the political chessboard.
Sweden and Italy compared
In the space of a few days, therefore, two large countries of the European Union – one located in the north, the other in the south – tip the balance to the right.
Each state has a unique historical context. In Italy, for example, Meloni’s party was the only one not part of the grand coalition in support of Mario Draghi, the former governor of the European Central Bank. Today Meloni is reaping the rewards of this distancing from the rest of the political class, even if the Draghi government was anything but unworthy.
Once again, as in 2019, far-right parties will seek to strengthen themselves to change course for the Union
In Sweden, the far right exploited a crime wave by associating it with strong immigration.
On a European scale, the phenomenon is not new. In the past, several far-right parties have been part of European governments, such as in Austria or precisely in Italy, with the Lega di Matteo Salvini. Europe has survived so far, but the current context is different from the past, between covid, consequences of the war in Ukraine and energy prices soaring.
Could these national results have an impact at European level? This is a fundamental question at a time when Europe is committed to supporting Ukraine and accelerating its integration. On 15 September Laurence Boone, French secretary of state for Europe, expressed her “concern” at the advance of the far right to the microphones of public radio France Inter.
In all this it must be remembered that on September 15, in the European Parliament, a report was approved by a large majority that defines Viktor Orbán’s Hungary as a “hybrid regime of electoral autocracy”. The document is only indicative, but illustrates the tense relations between Budapest and Brussels on issues related to the rule of law.
This situation is disturbing enough to push Boone in France to make preparation for the European elections in spring 2024, just 18 months from now, among its priorities. Once again, as in 2019, far-right parties will seek to strengthen themselves to change course for the Union.
The elections in Sweden and Italy are not enough to rock the continent, but they herald future battles. The context of the Russian war in Ukraine only exacerbates the tensions.
(Translation by Andrea Sparacino)