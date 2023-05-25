Home » “Europe is with you” — Emilia-Romagna Region
News

“Europe is with you” — Emilia-Romagna Region

by admin
“Europe is with you” — Emilia-Romagna Region

The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der LeyenToday in Emilia-Romagna to see for yourself the territories hit hard by the flood.

Both, together with the President of the Region, Stefano Bonaccini, flew over the entire affected area by helicopter: the Ravenna, the province of Forlì-Cesena, the hills as far as Bolognawith the many landslides caused by landslides and rain.

Bonaccini and von der Leyen arriving at Bologna Marconi airport flood 26 May 2023

With them the head of the Civil Protection department, Fabrizio Curcio.

Subsequently, von der Leyen, Bonaccini, Curcio and the minister Dense They have reached Cesena for an inspection in the area affected by the flooding of the Savio river together with the mayor Enzo Lattuca. The president Melons she had returned to Rome for the Council of Ministers dedicated to further measures on the flood emergency.

Finally, the last stop in Piazza del Popolo, with a greeting to the forces of order, to the volunteers and operators who have worked tirelessly in recent days in rescue operations and assistance to the population. Also present were the mayors of Forlì, Gian Luca Zattiniand the first citizens of the municipalities of the province of Forlì-Cesena.

See also  Depot and buses broken up

You may also like

New building of Santo Stefano, there is the...

SENTENCED SEEK TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF A MEDICAL...

Yopal Mayor’s Office clarifies that it is not...

They highlight Paraguay as a regional leader in...

Council of State annulled election of Comptroller General

Air conditioners, with EU standards could become a...

A record of 1500 people of the same...

They killed a trucker on a road south...

Nation will never forget attacks on military installations:...

The most common scams through WhatsApp, be careful

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy