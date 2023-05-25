“Europe is with you” — Emilia-Romagna Region

The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der LeyenToday in Emilia-Romagna to see for yourself the territories hit hard by the flood.

Both, together with the President of the Region, Stefano Bonaccini, flew over the entire affected area by helicopter: the Ravenna, the province of Forlì-Cesena, the hills as far as Bolognawith the many landslides caused by landslides and rain.

With them the head of the Civil Protection department, Fabrizio Curcio.

Subsequently, von der Leyen, Bonaccini, Curcio and the minister Dense They have reached Cesena for an inspection in the area affected by the flooding of the Savio river together with the mayor Enzo Lattuca. The president Melons she had returned to Rome for the Council of Ministers dedicated to further measures on the flood emergency.

Finally, the last stop in Piazza del Popolo, with a greeting to the forces of order, to the volunteers and operators who have worked tirelessly in recent days in rescue operations and assistance to the population. Also present were the mayors of Forlì, Gian Luca Zattiniand the first citizens of the municipalities of the province of Forlì-Cesena.