Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email



https://www.npla.de/podcast-player/50737/hinhoerer-politik-und-gesellschaft-in-der-neuen-normalitaet.mp3

The current crises and the way they are explained and read are polarizing entire societies. Many consider this moment crucial for how we want to live together in the future. In Latin America there are effects, but also sustainable solutions to global crises.

Listeners – Politics and Society in the New Normal by News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.