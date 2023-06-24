European Games: Austria’s shooters win team bronze

The marksmen Alexander Schmirl, Martin Strempfl and Andreas Thum prevailed in Wroclaw in the 10m air rifle competition in a duel for third place against a Ukrainian trio after winning eight of nine series with a clear score of 16:2.

The red-white-red team only missed qualifying for the final by 0.3 points. On Friday, Strempfl got the first quota place for the Austrian shooters for the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris with fourth place in the individual with the air rifle.

