European Games: fencing, gold Italy foil team men – Sport

European Games: fencing, gold Italy foil team men

by admin
European Games: fencing, gold Italy foil team men

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 29 – Italy in fencing rejoices at the European Games in Krakow: the men’s foil team (made up of Daniele Garozzo, Filippo Macchi, Tommaso Marini and Alessio Foconi) puts the gold medal around its neck , defeating France 45-39 in the final. Bronze to Germany, who beat Great Britain 45-43. (HANDLE).

