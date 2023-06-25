European Games: Tamberi gold with controversy, disappoints Tortu – Sport

Italy’s most awaited man, on the last day of athletics at the European Games, was as unbeatable on the pitch as he was sharp with his tongue out. Italy achieved its historic first victory in the former European Cup (now the European Team Championship) with 426.5 points (ahead of Poland) also thanks to Gimbo Tamberi’s gold in the high jump (2.29 meters his measure). At the end of the race, the Olympian vented about his absence at the Golden Gala in Florence: “I would have loved to have been there, even as a spectator, but I wasn’t even invited. Maybe my presence wasn’t welcome, I don’t know, I don’t I felt like going anyway”. The Fiamme Oro athlete says he could not avoid coming to Poland: “I did it for the kids, for Italy, I’m proud to be part of this group”. Fidal’s response was ready, through the president Stefano Mei: “At the first event in nine months, after winning an extraordinary race like today’s, I think the last thing Gimbo should do is go back to talking about a race that doesn’t he had problems: he made a negotiation with the organization, it didn’t go through, and he didn’t come to jump to the Golden Gala. He seems to be joining the queue of those who weren’t invited, it seems out of place to me” . Tamberi then returns to Jacobs attacked by the haters (“The more goals you reach, the more people you will find ready to discredit. He must be strong”) and to Paris 2024: “Maybe they will be my last Games, but I won’t put my hand on the fire” .

The second gold in athletics comes from the shot put: with the measure of 21.59, Zane Weir surpasses the Serbian Filip Mihaljevic (21.33), and the British Scott Lincoln (21.10). Bronze medal, however, for Yemaneberhan Crippa in the 5,000 meters (time of 13’34″29) and Larissa Iapichino in the long jump (6.66 metres). Filippo Tortu disappoints in the 200 meters: the blue sprinter closes in third place (over time by 20″61) in division 1, but in fifth place overall counting divisions 2 and 3. The first Olympic pass for Paris 2024 at the European Games comes instead from clay pigeon shooting: Martina Bartolomei wins the gold medal by beating the Greek Katzourakis, and conquers the second and last nation place available for the blue colors in skeet. Then comes the gold, also with an Olympic card, of diving with Chiara Pellacani on the 3-metre springboard. In the other disciplines, silver comes from the artistic swimming team in the free team, from Giorgio Tomatis in the climbing and diving lead (Riccardo Giovannini and Eduard Timbretti Gugiu in the synchro 10m). Padel (with the couple Chiara Pappacena-Giulia Sussarello), archery (with the mixed compound team), cross country mountain biking (with Luca Braidot) and taekwondo (thanks to Natalia D’Angelo) rejoice with the bronze in -67 kg)

