European Photography 2023, inside the heart of Europe — Cultural heritage

European Photography is heading into adulthood with its eighteenth edition, after having triumphed at the 2022 edition of Lucie Awards in Los Angeles, the most coveted award in the industry, which best Photo Festival of the Year.

From 28 to 11 June, Reggio Emilia is once again the capital of European photography with a direct gaze towards the strictest current events, where the roots of our individual and social identity are constantly put to the test. “Europe matters: visions of a restless identity”is the theme to which the projects selected by the artistic direction of the Festival refer, composed by Tim Clark (editor 1000 Words & curator Photo London Discovery), Walter Guadagnini (historian of photography and Director of CAMERA – Italian Center for Photography), e Luce Lebart (historian of photography).

Starting from a reflection on the idea of ​​Europe and on the ideals that constitute it, the exhibitions shed light on questions on the current condition of the multicultural and globalized world we live in, a world in which Europe no longer exercises that spiritual and material hegemony that has been recognized for centuries.

The exhibitions

The halls of the monumental Cloisters of San Pietro they are the centerpiece of the festival, hosting as many as ten exhibits. On the first floor, Monica Miranda challenges standard notions of identity based on race and gender categories with the project The Island. In the next room Bye (goodbye in Turkish) is the personal representation of Istanbul and the profound changes that are affecting Turkish society through the gaze of Jean-Marc Caimi & Valentina Piccinni. Following the project Simon Roberts, Merrie Albion, photographs the United Kingdom offering essential insights into the notions of identity and belonging and what it means to be British at this crucial moment in contemporary history. The Archive of Public Protests con You will never walk alone instead, it collects the visual traces of social activism, of all those mass initiatives that oppose political decisions, violations of democratic norms and human rights. Alessia Rollo, Italian photographer of Apulian origins, speaks in his multimedia project Parallel Eyes of a journey to discover the ancient rites of the South. Samuel Gratacap back to Reggio Emilia with Bilateralan unpublished work on the landscape seen from both sides of the border and through the voice of the people who try to cross that border. The photographic project Odessa of ukraine Yelena Yemchuk And the visual ode to the city that has always fascinated her for the freedom it enjoyed during the Soviet era. An anthropological exploration pushes the French Geoffrey Mathieu to follow the collectors, people who live off the products that nature spontaneously continues to offer, albeit in damaged and precarious landscapes. Cedrine Scheidig explore, in the titled work From sea to land, the personal narratives of young people, in France and Martinique, in the process of self-discovery, while opening spaces for reflection on political issues such as the colonial past, cultural hybridization, modern masculinity and migration.

The historical exhibition of this edition is hosted in the frescoed rooms on the ground floor of the Cloisters of San Pietro and will be dedicated to Sabine Weiss, one of the most important voices of French humanist photography together with Robert Doisneau. Passing away in 2021 at the age of 97, Weiss has practiced this profession throughout her life and embraced every field of photography, immortalizing the emotions and feelings of her subjects, lingering on their gestures and on the relationship that she managed every time to establish with them and from which the true power of the image arose. Through archival photos and numerous documents and magazines of the time, the exhibition Sabine Weiss. A life as a photographer edited by Virginie Chardin, it traces Weiss’ entire career, from his beginnings in 1935 to the 1980s.

In the seat of the Cloisters of San Domenico the exhibition dedicated to the client that every year the festival entrusts to a different artist is on display together with the two winning projects of the Open Call. The commission was entrusted to Myriam Meloni Italian photographer who lives and works between Barcelona and Tangier, who starting from the myth of Europe narrated by Ovid, builds a portrait of contemporary “Europe”: young, autonomous, professional women, the happiest outcome of the twentieth century and the Erasmus project, which they are carrying out a gentle revolution, taking root in the communities that welcome them but continuing to embody the values ​​from which they come. Mattia Balsamini, one of the two winners of the European Photography Open Call, with Protege Noctem – If Darkness disappeared documents another revolutionary battle in ecological warfare taking place in this era, that of the defense of darkness. Camilla de Maffei, also winner of the Open Call, presents big fathera long-term project which, starting from the particular case of Albania, invites us to reflect on the global relationship between the individual, society and power.

At the headquarters of Palazzo da Mosto the photographic works from the collection of Art of the Age who celebrate the Bosnia Erzegovina as host country of this edition of the festival. Partial anagram of the word “Sarajevo”, Ars Aevi (“art of the time” in Latin) is a unique project of a contemporary art museum created by the collective will and ethical cooperation of important international artists, curators and museums of contemporary art, who donated their works to Sarajevo during the war, to support the besieged city and accompany its civil, ethical and cultural renaissance.Ars Aevi presents part of its important photographic collection at European Photography 2023, testifying of that capillary international network of friends, partners and supporters who believe in the importance and moral, aesthetic and developmental values ​​that contemporary art brings.The exhibition is the result of the important collaboration developed in recent years between the Municipality of Reggio Emilia and the Municipality of Centar Sarajevo, culminating in the signing of a twinning agreement between the two cities. On the ground floor of the same building, Ariane Looze, Belgian artist, presents Utopia e Studies and Definitions, two of four videos made between April 2017 and October 2018 to reflect on Europe.

To embrace the festival, numerous others partner exhibitions that gravitate around it, organized by the city’s most important cultural institutions and hosted in their spaces.

A Palace of Museums the photography section continues the reflection on the role of the image as a tool capable of revealing the complexities of reality and of the present time, with the exhibition One foot in Eden. Luigi Ghirri and other gazes (28 April 2023 – 25 February 2024), a rich and articulated itinerary dedicated to the natural element which, starting from Luigi Ghirri’s research in the 1970s and 1980s, invites us to reflect on the natural element and the need for its relocation within our Perceptual Horizon. The reflection then widens to Gardens in Europe, reinterpretation of the 1988 exhibition, curated by Luigi Ghirri and Giulio Bizzarri, which proposes a series of researches on green areas and gardens conducted, as well as by Ghirri himself, by thirteen photographers who testify to a feeling of belonging towards natural spaces and the need for their profound rethinking in the context of modern cities. The exhibition, curated by Ilaria Campioli, is promoted by the Municipality of Reggio Emilia (Civic Museums, Panizzi Library) in collaboration with Archivio Eredi Luigi Ghirri.

always to Palace of Museums arriva Young Italian Photography #10 | Luigi Ghirri Award 2023the project of the Municipality of Reggio Emilia that enhances the talents of Italian photography under 35. Curated by Ilaria Campioli and Daniele De Luigi, the collective exhibition of the seven artists Eleonora Agostini, Andrea Camiolo, Sofiya Chotyrbok, Davide Degano, Carlo Lombardi, Giulia Mangione, Eleonora Paciulloselected by an international jury, revolves around the theme Membership. In addition to competing for the assignment of the Luigi Ghirri Award – which will offer the winning project the opportunity to present a personal exhibition at the Milan Triennale – starting this year one of the seven artists will participate in an artist residency in Stockholm, which will culminate in the creation of an exhibition curated by the Istituto Italiano of Culture.

The photo library of Panizzi Library participate in the 2023 edition with Flashbacka selection of photographic works among those exhibited during the 2007 European Photography festival, an edition also centered on the theme of Europe in relation to its cities. In the Panizzi Library there is also another exhibition linked to European Photography, Alberto Franchetti and photography, which exhibits part of the recent donation made by the Ponsi family on the heritage of photographs taken by Alberto Franchetti and which highlights the interest of the musician and composer for the photographic medium, understood as a language of modernity short.

One year after the death of Roberto Masotti e on the occasion of the reissue of the volume You Tourned the Tables On Me, lo Gerra space offers 115 portraits of the most famous contemporary musicians from all over the world, including John Cage, Philip Glass, Brian Eno, Steve Reich, Michael Nyman, Demetrio Stratos and many others. In this series of portraits, the table takes on the value of a stage on which each of the musicians has the opportunity to stage himself, in many cases with the same spirit of experimentation that characterizes him in music.



The Maramotti collection presents No Home from War: Tales of Survival and Lossthe first exhibition in Italy of the English photojournalist Ivor Prickett. With over fifty photographs taken in conflict scenarios from 2006 to 2022, No Home from War it represents the largest exposure of Prickett’s work to date.

Lo CSAC – Study Center and Communication Archive of the University of Parma instead proposes the exhibition Antonio Sansone: Rituals of Europe. The photojournalist Antonio Sansone (Naples, 1929 – Farfa Sabina, 2008) was one of the most significant exponents of civil photojournalism after the Second World War. His is a militant vision, organic to the historic left and the New Left, as opposed to the official nature of the big agencies, the pro-government press organs.

Also for this edition the CIRCUIT OFF – the collective and independent event that enriches the Festival with an innumerable series of exhibitions spread throughout the city – presents projects of professional photographers alongside young people beginners, enthusiasts and associations that will have to compete with this year’s theme by exhibiting their shots in shops, restaurants, studios, courtyards and private houses, historical sites, art galleries.

The event is promoted and produced by Magnani Palace Foundation together with Municipality of Reggio Emilia and with the contribution of Emilia Romagna region.

