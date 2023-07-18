European project for the green transition of manufacturing — Business

Support the ecological transition of manufacturing SMEs for green manufacturing and a sustainable industry. This is the goal of European Gemstone project who sees among the partners the cluster- ER Mechis part of cluster network from the Emilia Romagna region coordinated by Art-ER.

Within the project, which includes four different open calls, small and medium-sized enterprises will be able to access several funding to implement projects to improve production sustainability.

The four open calls

The open calls are distinguished according to the type of activity financed and are as follows: Train (supports the training of company personnel by funding green manufacturing courses at training and research institutes); Explore (supports internationalization through participation in fairs and other events); Green Innov (it favors the development of new processes and/or green technologies); Green Adopt (accelerates the implementation of innovations within the company).

The first two – Train ed Explore – were opened on 15 June 2023 and it will be possible to participate until 31 December 2024, with a series of intermediate deadlines to distribute the funding over time.

Details on Explore

It offers companies the opportunity to explore international markets – participating in fairs or events related to green manufacturing – to facilitate meeting with potential partners around the world and learn about the latest innovations regarding corporate sustainability. Possible target geographic areas include all non-EU countries, with a main focus on North America, Japan and ASEAN countries. The maximum funding available is 1,500 euros.

The link where to apply

The details on Train

This open call aims to improve the skills and knowledge of SMEs about the challenges of green manufacturing and promote the collaboration between manufacturing companies and training institutes. Companies can benefit from full or partial financing for training courses in favor of its staff on sustainability and Green Manufacturing issues at institutes and training bodies of their choice and throughout Europe. The maximum funding available is 2,000 euros.

The link where to apply

The opening of calls for the other two categories – Green Innov e Green Adopt – is scheduled for September 2023. Green Innov aims to support the development of new technologies and/or sustainable processes, with a maximum funding of 60,000 euros. Green Adopt favors the implementation of innovations in the manufacturing process, with a maximum funding of 40,000 euros.

For further information on how to participate and on the Gemstone project, please contact [email protected] indicating in the subject of the email: Gemstone project.

> The project guide

