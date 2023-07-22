Home » European real estate faces prolonged correction By Investing.com
European real estate faces prolonged correction By Investing.com

Investing.com – High interest rates have triggered a sustained correction in European property prices following the pandemic boom, writes Global Ratings in the study “European Housing Markets: Sustained Correction Ahead“.

“A number of mitigating factors are at play,” said S&P Global Ratings senior economist Boris Glass. “Among these are the large proportion of fixed-rate contracts, which means that the mortgage problem will reach the average household more than a little late, the continued strength of labor markets and the limited supply of new homes on the market, to name a few.”

Even so, by the end of 2024, nominal house prices will have experienced notable year-on-year declines in many markets, when the correction has finally run its course.

S&P expects corrections of around 12% for Germany and the UK, 11% for Ireland and 8% for the Netherlands and Portugal.

Furthermore, the agency sees “little prospects for a strong rebound after the correction” as borrowers “will no longer enjoy an inflation premium when interest rates turn positive in real terms next year.”

And even when central banks ease up again, S&P says mortgage holders and prospective buyers will continue to face higher real costs of borrowing that will take a bigger chunk out of their budgets and temper demand for the foreseeable future.

