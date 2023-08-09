European residential real estate, S&P forecasts — idealista/news

As interest rates rise in Europe, S&P forecasts a downturn for European residential. The correction will be sustained in nominal house prices in most countries of the continent. Rising mortgage rates are the main cause of weakening demand and falling prices. Potential demand and housing needs in Europe will remain high. Let’s see the main forecasts of S&P for European residential for the coming months.

Falling house prices in Europe

Earlier this year, according to the rating agency, home prices remained buoyant beyond expectations, but the residential real estate boom caused by the pandemic in Europe is now over, and nominal price growth has entered a correction phase. Even before European central banks started hiking rates seriously, house price momentum seemed unsustainable, especially as housing affordability in most geographies deteriorated significantly during the pandemic years. With interest rates now even higher, pressure on house prices has increased and will intensify further as higher policy rates continue to lift average mortgage rates over time. However, the decline in prices will be gradual and not sudden

Factors supporting house prices

To prevent a vertical collapse of the house prices in Europe several factors will intervene. These include the lagged pass-through of monetary policy rates to household finances, the continued strength of labor markets, improvements in real household incomes and the sizeable savings accumulated during the pandemic. Structural factors that should contribute to containing the drop in prices are the chronic housing shortage and the reduction in the size of families due to the aging of the population. Finally, lenders are still willing to lend and have the ability to do so, albeit at significantly higher costs.

How much house prices will fall in 2023-2024

By the end of this year, i nominal house prices in Europe will have recorded year-on-year declines. In most regions, these declines will continue into 2024. Expectations are for a 12% decline for Germany and the United Kingdom, 11% for Sweden, 10% for Ireland and about 8% for the countries Netherlands and Portugal.

There are some notable exceptions. In ItaliaGovernment incentives for energy efficiency improvements triggered a sharp rebound in demand earlier this year, which will gradually fade until mid-2025. As a result, the correction in Italy will occur with a lag and will be less marked.

In Swiss, the interest rate environment remains supportive, with little excess inflation to contend with for the Swiss National Bank (2.2% in Switzerland versus 6.1% in the eurozone and 7.9% in the UK currently) . Switzerland is the only country in the sample likely to avoid direct price falls, although we still expect a significant slowdown in house price growth this year and next.

The Sweden it’s a special case because the fix started much earlier, was faster, and is now mostly complete. Furthermore, for Sweden, the OECD price index shows less variation in both growth and decline phases than other indices used locally. As a result, the 11% peak-to-bottom decline projected for Sweden may seem understated in comparison.

ECB rates, the impact on house prices

Even as inflation is easing due to falling energy prices, fundamental inflationary pressures have proved more persistent than central banks had anticipated at the time of our January report. This is especially true because of the central banks to raise interest rates UK and European.

The impact of much more stringent credit conditions it is already visible in economies, including housing markets. Mortgage rates for new loans have risen in line with benchmark rates, and lending nearly collapsed in many geographies primarily due to depressed demand.

In general, the lenders are still able and willing to lend for home purchases, albeit at higher rates. However, the demand and consequently the granting of loans should remain at best contained until 2025, when central banks have eased rates and prices have adjusted. Even then, higher real borrowing costs will modulate the demand recovery.

Mortgage rates and house prices in Europe

Higher rates on new mortgages lead to a decrease in demand and put downward pressure on house prices. However, it is the higher payments on existing mortgages and the resulting pressure on household budgets that will determine how much reluctant or forced sales are made. A high degree of forced selling could, in turn, significantly increase supply and could greatly exacerbate downward pressure on prices, a key factor in housing market slumps.

In this sense, it is good news that there is still a long time before i reference rate levels are fully reflected in family budgets. This is because during the ultra-low interest rate regime of the last 15 years or so, many European mortgage markets that were previously dominated by variable rate contracts have shifted significantly towards fixed rate contracts. New fixed rate contracts in the period 2015-2019 accounted for at least 50% of transactions on average (with the exception of Portugal and Sweden) and in many cases even more.

However, there are significant differences between different geographical areas which will determine how, exactly, higher interest rates will trickle down to the housing markets in our sample. These differences concern, for example, the share of fixed versus floating rates, as well as the share of different maturities within fixed-rate contracts.

ECB rates, S&P forecasts

There is still some uncertainty about how central banks will operate in the future, as more data arrives on thecore inflation. And because the impact of the much tighter monetary policy on the economy comes with a significant lag, there is significant uncertainty about when and at what pace central banks will ease again. But in any case, barring a major negative global shock, it appears that we have now left behind the ultra-low interest rate regime of the past 15 years or so and returned to a more normal regime, with important implications for market funding costs. real estate. Indeed, most interest rates, even those of central banks, will turn positive in real terms starting next year, and borrowers will no longer enjoy an inflationary premium.

I real rates will remain positive even as the European Central Bank and the Bank of England lower rates to equilibrium levels of around 2.5% in 2025, after inflation has returned to target. And long after that, central banks will still continue to support long-term yields as they continue to shrink the size of their balance sheets. Mortgage holders and potential buyers will face higher real borrowing costs that will take a larger share of their balance sheet and moderate demand for the foreseeable future. That’s one reason why S&P doesn’t expect a sharp rebound in home prices after the correction has run its course.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

