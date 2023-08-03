European stock exchanges continue down, Milan tries to defend the 29,000 points By FinanciaLounge

©Reuters. The European stock exchanges continue down, Milan tries to defend the 29,000 points

Fitch’s US rating cut continues to weigh on investor sentiment in the absence of new positive momentum. Also waiting for the decisions of the Bank of England and for the new US data on employment

The main ones European stock markets continue to travel down around the percentage point with the Fitch’s decision to surprisingly remove an ‘A’ from the US credit rating following the tensions on the federal debt ceiling and a worried assessment on fiscal policies. Now the market is looking at interest rate decisions Bank of England expected on Thursday which will be followed a day later by the key US jobs data for July.

From the corporate front, the increase in estimates by Hugo Boss and the German groups Haleon and Siemens Health, the latter despite the unexpected drop in quarterly profit, while the French ACC announced that it is in talks to build a battery factory in North America.

In Milan the index try to defend altitude 29,000 points weighed down by bankers, with Bper Banca (BIT:) and Banco BPM, while Stellantis (BIT:) also moved sharply down after reporting fewer than expected sales in July. On the other hand, Iveco Group rose sharply after reporting an increase in revenues and profitability and revised upwards the estimates for the whole of 2023.

On the foreign exchange market, the euro does not benefit much after the US credit rating cut and changes hands just above 1.09 against the dollar. Even in the commodity market, gold remains stationary at around 1,935 dollars an ounce while the price of oil gives ground with which trades just above 80 dollars and which travels just below 84 dollars

Read on

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

