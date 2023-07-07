European Stock Exchanges Recover After Limited US Job Creation From FinanciaLounge

© Reuters. European stock markets recover after limited US job creation

The main European stock exchanges are traveling in positive territory in fractional recovery after yesterday’s heavy losses and are looking to the start of the quarterly season next week, the euro is back above 1.09

The shares of the old continent are heading towards the close of the last session of the week with a contained rise of around half a percentage point after the heavy losses suffered yesterday. Investors digest a data about the creation of new jobs in the USA in June it came out just below expectations, even if the unemployment rate decreased slightly to 3.6% while wage growth slightly exceeded forecasts.

From the macro front, there was also a figure signaling an unexpected drop of 0.2% in German industrial production in May. Now the attention of investors is shifting to the season of second quarter corporate results which starts next week.

In Milan the index does a little better than Frankfurt and Paris and trades just above 27,700 points, with Iveco Group and Stellantis (BIT:) up well followed by the banks led by Bper (BIT:), MPS (BIT:) and Finecobank (BIT: ). For the whole week, however, Piazza Affari is preparing to record a decline of around 2%.

On the foreign exchange market, the euro is tonic and recovers well above 1.09 against the dollar, while the yields of the main government bonds are flat on the BTP which travels at 4.36% while that of the German is stationary at 2.62%. In the commodity market the price of petrolium it’s moving up with gold trading just under $73 and over $77, while gold recovers over $1,930 an ounce.

