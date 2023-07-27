European stock markets rally after ECB and US GDP, Milan flies over 29,500 From FinanciaLounge

© Reuters. European stock markets rally after ECB and US GDP, Milan flies over 29,500

The stock markets of the old continent are digesting the moves of the central banks, supported by a series of good quarterly results, while the data of growth above expectations in the second quarter has arrived from the USA

The main European stock exchanges travel in rally with investors digesting the latest hikes announced by the Fed and the ECB, which has left the door open to further tightening. The sentiment is supported by a series of good quarterly results, notably from Nestle, Airbus and Renault (EPA:). Milan shines, gaining around two percentage points with theFtse that breaks through the threshold of 29,500 points with momentum with Moncler (BIT:) rebounding on good results, followed by Hera (BIT:), Stellantis (BIT:) and Enel (BIT:).

Meanwhile, better than expected data has arrived from the USA Second quarter GDP, which grew by 2.4% against 2% of the former and analysts’ estimates of a limited increase of 1.8%. Growth was supported by both business investment and consumption, but labor market conditions remain tight.

On the currency market the euro is trying to hang on to the 1.10 level against a dollar pushed up by the US growth data. The yields of the main government bonds are practically unchanged with the Italian BTP always above 4% and German above 2.4%.

In the commodity market the price of petrolium the recovery resumes with the exchange trading just below 80 dollars and which travels close to 84 dollars. L’oro instead it weakens and is trading below 1,950 dollars an ounce.

Read on

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

