European stocks closed lower under pressure from stocks of luxury goods companies – Al Ghad Channel

European stocks ended Thursday’s trading lower after the European Central Bank eased the pace of interest rate hikes but signaled more monetary tightening in the future, while shares of Swedish construction company Skanska fell as its earnings fell due to rising inflation and interest rates.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down 0.5 percent, close to a one-month low it hit at the beginning of the week.

The European Central Bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points, the lowest rate since it started raising them last summer, bringing the benchmark for borrowing costs in the 20-country euro zone to 3.25 from three percent earlier.

“We’re not pausing (on the hike) – that’s very clear,” Bank President Christine Lagarde told a news conference, noting that the central bank is still on its way to fighting stubborn inflation by increasing monetary tightening.

The small downward shift in the ECB’s hike comes after the US Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points to a range of five to 5.25 percent yesterday, but retracted its assertion that it “expects” more hikes will be needed.

Meanwhile, Swedish builder Skanska shares tumbled 11.1 percent after posting a sharp drop in first-quarter operating profit.

European bank stocks fell 1.5 percent on renewed concerns about turmoil in US regional banks after Bacoest Bancorp plunged to a record low on news that the bank was holding talks on strategic options.

In contrast, Shell rose 0.9 percent after its first-quarter profit fell slightly from the previous quarter as energy prices slowed, but still beat expectations.

Ferrari shares also rose 4.7 percent, thanks to first-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations, as demand for its cars extended into the next two years.