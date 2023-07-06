European stocks in the red, digest data, look at Fed minutes and US employment Da FinanciaLounge

© Reuters. European stocks in red, digest data, look at Fed minutes and US employment

The main stock exchanges travel in contained declines with investors digesting the latest PMI indicators from China and the Eurozone awaiting the FOMC minutes and above all the US data on Friday

The main European stock exchanges are traveling in negative territory with investors digesting the latest macro data from China and the Eurozone and awaiting the publication this evening with the markets closed of the minutes of thelast meeting of the Fed’s FOMCbut above all they look at the crucial report on theUS occupation out on Friday one hour before Wall Street opens. PMIs released today signal a slowdown in services in China, the Eurozone and the UK, while industrial activity in France and Spain beat expectations.

Meanwhile, on the side of monetary policy, the German member of the board of the ECB Joachim Nagel he reaffirmed his conviction that interest rates must continue to rise, while expressing caution in decreeing that a new era characterized by high interest rates has begun.

In Milan also the index travel low and still holds well above 28,000 points, after thePMI index recorded a contraction in Italy in June in the private sector. At individual stock level, utilities are down, leading with Hera (BIT:), Enel (BIT:) and Terna (BIT:), Generali (BIT:) suffers some profit-taking after the recent increases, while Saipem moves up (BIT:) and Leonardo.

On the Forex the euro changes hands just below 1.09 against the dollar, while the yields of the main government bonds are flat with the yield of the BTP just above 4.1%, while that of the travels at 2.45%. In the commodity market the price of petrolium it holds with the changing hands at 71.5 dollars and the at 76.4 dollars.

