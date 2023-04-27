European stocks just above parity after weak US GDP, focus on quarterly reports From FinanciaLounge

© Reuters. European stocks just above parity after weak US GDP, focus on quarterly results



The quarterly reports of DB, BBVA (BME:) and Barclays (LON:) beat expectations as well Unilever (LON:) and STM, but fears of US banking crises continue to weigh on investor sentiment. Milan remains above 27,000 points

Major European stock markets hovered just above parity late in a session that saw a wave of corporate data and a weaker-than-expected first-quarter US GDP preliminary reading, rising by just 1.1% vs. 2%, which could encourage the Fed to take a less aggressive approach to interest rates. Renewals continue to weigh on investor sentiment concerns for the banking sector even after DB’s good quarter, which beat expectations, while BBVA also reported a jump in net income thanks to solid performance in Mexico. Barclays also beat forecasts, as did Unilever and chip maker STMicroelectronics (EPA:).

in Milan theindex manages to stay above 27,000 points with investors focused on quarterly earnings and global economic prospects also in Piazza Affari. The banking sector led gains, with Bper Banca (BIT:), Banca Monte Paschi and Unicredit (BIT:) in solid progress, while STMicroelectronics posts a steep decline despite a better-than-expected quarterly, with investors feeling the effects of the slowdown economic. Also Tenaris (BIT:) heavy despite positive results after signaling to expect gradual reduction in sales and margins. Stellantis (BIT:) has announced plans to reduce its workforce in the US and Canada with a layoff plan.

On the foreign exchange market, the euro manages to stay just above 1.10 against the dollar, while on the bond market, the yields of the main government bonds move slightly up, with the German around 2.45% and that of the BTP around 4.35%. Among the commodities, the price of oil slightly recovered with just under 75 dollars and below 78 dollars, while gold continues to try to recover to 2,000 dollars an ounce

