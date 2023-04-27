Home » European stocks just above parity after weak US GDP, focus on quarterly reports From FinanciaLounge
News

European stocks just above parity after weak US GDP, focus on quarterly reports From FinanciaLounge

by admin
European stocks just above parity after weak US GDP, focus on quarterly reports From FinanciaLounge
© Reuters. European stocks just above parity after weak US GDP, focus on quarterly results

The quarterly reports of DB, BBVA (BME:) and Barclays (LON:) beat expectations as well Unilever (LON:) and STM, but fears of US banking crises continue to weigh on investor sentiment. Milan remains above 27,000 points

Major European stock markets hovered just above parity late in a session that saw a wave of corporate data and a weaker-than-expected first-quarter US GDP preliminary reading, rising by just 1.1% vs. 2%, which could encourage the Fed to take a less aggressive approach to interest rates. Renewals continue to weigh on investor sentiment concerns for the banking sector even after DB’s good quarter, which beat expectations, while BBVA also reported a jump in net income thanks to solid performance in Mexico. Barclays also beat forecasts, as did Unilever and chip maker STMicroelectronics (EPA:).

in Milan theindex manages to stay above 27,000 points with investors focused on quarterly earnings and global economic prospects also in Piazza Affari. The banking sector led gains, with Bper Banca (BIT:), Banca Monte Paschi and Unicredit (BIT:) in solid progress, while STMicroelectronics posts a steep decline despite a better-than-expected quarterly, with investors feeling the effects of the slowdown economic. Also Tenaris (BIT:) heavy despite positive results after signaling to expect gradual reduction in sales and margins. Stellantis (BIT:) has announced plans to reduce its workforce in the US and Canada with a layoff plan.

On the foreign exchange market, the euro manages to stay just above 1.10 against the dollar, while on the bond market, the yields of the main government bonds move slightly up, with the German around 2.45% and that of the BTP around 4.35%. Among the commodities, the price of oil slightly recovered with just under 75 dollars and below 78 dollars, while gold continues to try to recover to 2,000 dollars an ounce

See also  Judge ordered three years of preventive detention for Pedro Castillo

Read on

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge

You may also like

Independence Cup 2023: ASCK on the roof of...

Dayana Pineda, the cucuteña who wants to make...

The Agenda of Art – At the cinema

Côte d’Ivoire hosts a regional training meeting for...

Is it true that having sex rejuvenates?

Mediterranean University – Articles

4/28 China Scan participates in China A-share market

Today the FNC will have a general manager

THE GOVERNMENT GOES UNDER THE ROOM, MELONI GO...

Greiner: I clung to hope during my detention...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy