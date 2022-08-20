Listen to the audio version of the article

The blue champion Gregorio Paltrinieri won the 5 km open water competition of the European swimming championships, held in the sea of ​​Ostia. In second place the other blue Domenico Acerenza, 27 years old from Potenza of the Fiamme Oro. The hunt is officially reopened. The gold in the 5 kilometers of Paltrinieri, in the first of three open water races at the European swimming championships in Rome, gives the captain hope again, after two days in which the sea of ​​Ostia kept everyone in suspense and that for a few hours he had also broken SuperGreg’s dream of going to the podium in all five races in which he was entered. In fact, the relay had been canceled, but then re-entered due to the improvement in sea conditions “and I pushed hard with the organizers to convince them to let it compete,” says Paltrinieri.

Goal en plein

So now the swimmer from Carpi is at an altitude of three: gold in the 5 km and 800 freestyle, silver instead in the 1500. There remain the 10 km and the 4×1500 relay at sea to reach five medals, doing even better than the last World Championships in Budapest where his personal medal table stopped at four. Now, however, he still doesn’t want to think about it because “I have hallucinating pains and tomorrow it will be hard work.” he says he immediately after leaving the sea of ​​home. «These are the races I feel the most, then here in Ostia, it’s familiar to me: I swam a lot for years, I did it even during the quarantine, and I recognize the sensations and I have points of reference. It was wonderful”.

The arm wrestling with Acerenza

A lot of emotion, but also a lot of effort given the second place of the other blue, Domenico Acerenza who fought to the last meter to overtake Greg. «Mimmo is trying in every way to overtake me – he continues -. I arrived cooked after a race in the lead alone and I tried to defend the position, even cutting his way … but you have to do this to win ». And the grin with which he utters these words is one that suggests how the best is yet to come. Also because “my future is here, in the open waters”, Paltrinieri closes before commenting on the conditions in Ostia.

The unknowns of the sea of ​​Ostia

“On the last lap the sea rose and a couple of times I went in the wrong direction, but I prayed that we could compete because it would have been a shame after a whole season to train to go away without swimming”. A pity especially now that two medals are missing from his goal and the appointment with history is on Sunday, where in the 10 km he will meet all the opponents of the first race, while in the relay “Italy has great chances to play because already in the pool we have shown that we are the strongest in Europe ». On the other hand, the memory of the Budapest 2020 European Championship with three golds out of three in the open sea is still well in mind in Paltrinieri’s head.