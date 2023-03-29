On March 28, the ship “Hanseatic Inspiration” arrived in Ciudad Mutis, head of the municipality of Bahía Solano, a cruise ship from Chile with more than 300 tourists, mostly of German, Swiss and Austrian origin.

Nature tourism is growing worldwide, where Chocó has great potential.

The tourists disembarked in Ciudad Mutis, toured the town, the school, the church, the cold network, bought handicrafts and were attended with Chocoana dances and music. Today they visited the Ensenada de Utría and end the tour in Colón, Panama.