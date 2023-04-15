Euthanasia should not be an option for Lina

Liliana Cardona Marín

The life of a 34-year-old woman, mother of two children aged 14 and 10, has gradually faded for more than four years before the helpless gaze of the rest of her family and friends.

On August 28, 2018, Lina Marcela Isaza Varela’s working day had lasted a few hours, it was 9:00 in the morning and she, as an employee of the contracting firm, was the one who controlled traffic (stop and go) in the construction of the La Virginia – Medellín road of the Pacífico 3 Concession, at the point known as Coconí.

This case must be observed from two points of view: the medical and the legal. The first is the one that presents the greatest entanglements, because from the EPS they sent her home with Palliative Care for pain and the second progresses slowly, like everything in Colombia.

That was the accident

Lina stopped the vehicular flow, the first car responded to the signal and she was standing on the shoulder of said road, when a truck at high speed and to avoid colliding with the car that was stationary, diverted, but the road worker had The Colombinas (orange posts with a cement base) were placed in a zig-zag pattern and the offender hit the humanity of this woman, who according to witnesses was elevated several meters by the impact.

What followed from there is a series of events, which is only reported in Colombia. The ambulance, which is supposed to be in this type of concession, never showed up, so it was taken in the immediate boss’s truck to the San Pedro and San Pablo hospital in La Virginia.

Lina’s partner, who was driving the machine, went through it to prevent the culprit from escaping and the driver of the other vehicle who was waiting his turn to pass did the same. According to Lina, the van that hit her is a very old car, with slick tires and a driver who lacks the ability to maneuver in an emergency.

medical conditions

Initially, Lina was told that she had a fractured clavicle, but for that type of injury you cannot have a cast and she was only given eight days of disability. At the end of this time, she returned to her work, right at the place where the accident had occurred, a situation that psychologically did not help in her recovery as she was in front of the place where the marks left by the truck were still visible.

For more than six months he worked with pain in his left arm and leg, until the day he started using a cane and then needed a wheelchair. In a medical evaluation they discovered that she had a spinal cord injury in the C4 to C7 vertebrae. This causes inflammation and a sensation of burning on fire, to which in recent times a headache has been added for which there is no medicine that works. Lina’s pain threshold is so high that morphine has little effect and beforehand the doctors decided to gradually lower the dose. Lina talks about this part like this: “The doctors tell me that I’m an addict and that’s not true, who wouldn’t want to feel good?”

The pain has led to coronary pathologies, arrhythmia, pre-infarction and even oxygen has come to be needed. A week ago she was hospitalized for depression, because she also has a history of attempting her life due to the despair of not finding a solution to her condition. The helplessness that Lina feels makes her despair at not finding quick answers, because she is not capable of making a bed or making food. She is also afraid to get out of it, because she fears that a car could cause another injury.

Cipher

12 guardianships and lawsuits have been established by Lina Marcela in search of help for her condition.

Given

On behalf of the defense attorney, they commented that they are waiting for the appointment with the National Board of Disability in Bogotá, because in the first instance and in the regional one they did not grant the percentage.

Euthanasia and the Pandemic

Lina was confined at the Los Rosales Clinic, the euthanasia request had been initiated, because there was no longer the strength to bear the pain, the husband told her that he understood her and when the process was about to start, Covid 19 and a bacterium arrived at the clinic which forced the removal of most of the patients from the Institution, a situation that put an end to this process.

the legal process

The prosecutor in charge of the case was consulted and said that he will review the case next week, because he is on medical leave. The process is active and with current demands to the entities involved in this matter such as: the National Board of Disability Qualification, Coomeva EPS, AXA Colpatria Seguros, Colfondos, Compañía Mundial de Seguros.

Lina’s medications

Tramadol also does little against the headache that torments Lina, but apart from that she must also take Gabapentin, Acetaminophen with codeine, Metoprolol.

What can be the condition

Lina assures that the description below meets all of her conditions. It’s called Sudeck’s disease, which is a complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) that affects the feet, legs, arms, and hands. There are two types: the first arises after suffering a disease or injury that has not directly damaged a nerve in the affected area. The second occurs after suffering a definite nerve injury.