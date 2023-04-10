The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), under the coordination of its general director (e), Luis Fernando Velasco Cháves, maintains the National Unified Command Post (PMU) active for monitoring the activity of the Nevado volcano del Ruiz, in order to articulate preventive actions with the technical and operational entities of the National Disaster Risk Management System (SNGRD) and national and territorial authorities to protect the life of the communities and animals found in the areas of influence of the crater.

“In the PMUs, the Colombian Geological Service keeps us up to date on how the activity of the volcano evolves, which remains at an orange level and that is why we made the decision several days ago to request the territorial Disaster Risk Management councils to expedite evacuations. prevention of about 2,000 to 2,500 families that we have mapped in the highest risk areas ”, assured Luis Fernando Velasco Cháves, general director (e) UNGRD.

In this regard, the official pointed out that the people who evacuated stayed at the home of their relatives or friends, so there are still no families in the shelters arranged by the mayors and governors. It should be noted that the territorial authorities of the departments of Tolima, Caldas and Risaralda, as well as the municipalities of Villahermosa (Tolima) and Manizales (Caldas), decreed the public calamity. In addition, the total closure of the Los Nevados National Natural Park was ordered by the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development (Minambiente), and with the support of the National Police, controls were established at its entrance and road plans in the event of an eventual evacuation.

“The first response to this situation is being received from the territorial councils.Disaster Risk Management guidelines, but we are in constant coordination with them to support their work. Likewise, the governments and military forces, within the framework of an agreement they have with the Unit, meet with yellow machinery and its engineering battalion in some areas of influence of the volcano, adapting certain tertiary roads that are key to the recovery processes. evacuation”, affirmed Velasco Cháves.

The official explained that the Unit articulates actions with different sectors of the National Government, as is the case of the Ministry of Education that asked the education secretaries of the territories in risk areas to activate the Comprehensive School Risk Management Committee (GIRE). ) and implement virtuality in 54 educational centers located in areas of influence of the crater.

Also, with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, through the Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA), External Circular 01-2023 was issued, in order to adopt exceptional management measures and timely care for the evacuation and mobilization of animals from production and work in risk areas due to the activity of the volcano. In the same way, with the Special Assets Society (SAE) the option of having some properties in this area, which are under their domain, to transfer the animals is being reviewed; As well as with the Ministry of Environment, progress is being made in the creation of a census and a network for the care of domestic animals.

“In addition to what we have been advancing with the Ministry of Agriculture, the SAE and the Ministry of the Environment, we are reviewing with the governorships, local mayors’ offices and the ranchers’ union the issue of having some farms far from the risk areas to transfer the animals, since we know that one of the main fears of families when evacuating is that they might be lost or stolen. For this reason, we decided to implement an animal welfare plan to care for and protect the lives of their animals, which includes the issue of their transfer and other mechanisms so that people can go feed their animals and then return to the shelters.” , emphasized the official.

On the other hand, the general director (e) of the UNGRD assured that with the Ministry of Transport and the National Institute of Roads (Invías) work is being done on the prioritization of resources to carry out the interventions that are necessary along the 240 kilometers of tertiary road network in the area of ​​influence of the volcano that are essential for the evacuation processes, as well as the provision of metal bridges in case of the emergency. Similarly, with the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, the installed capacity of health institutions in the departments is being reviewed to guarantee community care, if required.

In addition, he stressed that the UNGRD, in joint work with the Ministry of Housing, City and Territory, is preparing actions in the area of ​​water and basic sanitation to attend to an eventual emergency due to the eruption of the volcano. Also, with the Ministry of Mines and Energy, plans are being advanced to guarantee electricity supply and attend to failures that may arise in the energy supply due to volcanic activity.

Finally, Velasco Cháves highlighted the work that is being carried out in terms of communication with the National Army and the Ministry of Information Technology and Communications to mobilize the antennas and expand the coverage of mobile phone stations and operators, with the purpose of keep the inhabitants of the areas at risk informed and communicated. On the other hand, he highlighted the work carried out by the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF) in accompanying families and protecting children and adolescents who followed the instruction to evacuate voluntarily and reiterated the call to those who have not done so. to prioritize their life.