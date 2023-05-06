Evacuations around Zaporizhia nuclear plant: IAEA chief “extremely worried”

The situation is becoming increasingly unpredictable and the risk of danger in the Russian-occupied nuclear power plant is increasing, said IAEA boss Rafael Grossi on Saturday evening. “I am extremely concerned about the very real security risks,” he warned in a status report. “We must act now to prevent an impending serious nuclear accident.”

Accidents caused by constant stress

The pro-Moscow administration in the Zaporizhia region announced evacuations on Friday, including the city of Enerhodar, where most of the nuclear power plant personnel live. According to Grossi, the employees are staying on site, but the situation is still becoming “increasingly tense, nerve-wracking and challenging” for them and their families. According to the IAEA, permanent stress can lead to errors and accidents in nuclear power plants.

Grossi again called for an agreement between Ukraine and Russia to protect the nuclear power plant from attacks. Originally, Moscow was positive about the plan, while Kiev was skeptical because it did not provide for a Russian withdrawal from the power plant, as the German Press Agency learned from European diplomatic circles. Since Kiev recently took a more positive stance, but at the same time called for the Russians to withdraw, Russia was said to be less agreeable.

counter-offensive planned

A Ukrainian counter-offensive is expected in the near future. One possibility is a military advance in the Zaporizhia region towards the coast of the Sea of ​​Azov.

On Saturday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formulated the goal of liberating all compatriots captured by Russia. “We must and we will bring back all our people from Russian captivity,” said Zelenskyj in his evening video address. It is not known how many Ukrainians and how many Russians are being held on the other side more than 14 months after the start of the war.

Another exchange of prisoners between the two warring parties had previously been announced on Saturday. According to consistent information, three pilots from the Russian Air Force and 45 Ukrainian soldiers were released.

