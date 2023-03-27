Home News Evaluation of teachers. Letter
Sent by Alessandra Melloni – I have read the letter from Professor Mario Bocola with interest and I understand, at least in part, his perplexities regarding the evaluation of the students. I also take note of his disappointment and (at least it seems to me…) also his resignation towards the evaluation system which is currently the most popular.

Many years ago, in my first years of teaching in the lower secondary school, judgments were used: rivers of words that flowed into a complicated and often unclear “global” judgment. Then came the evaluation grids with more specific items and a synthetic judgment (A, B, C, D…) which the parents liked best because C was sufficient, B good and so on.

It also seemed to me simpler, and above all clearer, to evaluate with precise reference points, to give learners a sort of trail to follow in order to remedy the gaps and better face the difficulties encountered. Back then, the parents I met accepted the teachers’ advice and, with common school-family intentions, the pupils often managed to overcome obstacles that could appear insurmountable.

There are several problems today, especially in high school, an area in which there is exaggerated aggressiveness and great fears (on the part of many teachers and as many school principals) of appeals and attacks of all kinds from parents . I believe that these are the reasons that push teachers to promote everyone a bit, in addition to the unspeakable facts of recent times. However, many problems of the students remain unsolved who are, to say the least, disoriented, as well as having difficulty learning. What can be done to help them in the “henhouse classes”, in schools immersed in an unserene atmosphere, as well as with often obsolete equipment?

Perhaps Vertecchi can help teachers with his “Methods of school evaluation” which, with the concept of “assigned variables”, wants to underline how much the starting situation can, first of all, be different and condition learning, as well that profit.

All this should bring out the needs of each individual student and indicate to teachers which paths to follow in their disciplinary didactic transposition. I apologize to Prof. Mario Bocola if I have been ineffective (and perhaps also long-winded) in wishing him good work in these last months of the school year.

