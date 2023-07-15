Home » Evangelical church with its own truck at Frankfurt CSD
Evangelical church with its own truck at Frankfurt CSD

Evangelical church with its own truck at Frankfurt CSD

Evangelical church with its own truck at Frankfurt CSD

Frankfurt am Main (epd). For the first time, the evangelical church took part in Frankfurt’s Christopher Street Day (CSD) with its own truck. “Here and Queer – we too” was written in large letters on the long side of the truck, on which pastors and parishioners were driving on Saturday.

The designated city dean, Holger Kamlah, and the gay parish priest, Nulf Schade-James, waved to the crowd. Schade-James has been fighting for equality for queer people in his church for decades.

A total of several thousand people took part in the Frankfurt CSD. Under the motto “Here & Queer” they demonstrated with rainbow flags and garish outfits for the rights and equality of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) community. The organizers had expected more than 250,000 visitors in advance.

