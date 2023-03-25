The Protestant churches in Lower Saxony have reacted with respect to the resignation of the Catholic Bishop of Osnabrück, Franz-Josef Bode. With his resignation, the 72-year-old drew the consequences of failure to deal with abuse in the church. The Bishop of Oldenburg, Thomas Adomeit, as chairman of the Confederation of Protestant Churches in Lower Saxony, acknowledged Bode’s decision to assume personal responsibility.

At the same time, Adomeit thanked Bode for his openness and hospitality and a trusting and committed cooperation in almost 28 years of his work. “He clearly shaped ecumenism in Lower Saxony in particular with his theological work.” As Vice-President of the Catholic reform process “Synodal Way”, Bode campaigned in a special way for changes and initiated and implemented reforms in the diocese of Osnabrück and beyond.

The Pope accepted Bode’s resignation on Saturday. Bode cited the interim report published in September on the processing of sexualized violence in the diocese of Osnabrück as one reason. This once again clearly showed him his own mistakes in dealing with cases of abuse. The report raises serious allegations against the bishop. Among other things, until 2010 he repeatedly left the accused in their offices and thus made further opportunities for crime possible.

In his statement, Adomeit emphasized that the processing of and effective protection against sexualized violence by employees also had the highest priority for the Protestant churches in Lower Saxony and their diaconia. In the Protestant Church, too, there was criticism from those affected about the handling of cases of abuse.