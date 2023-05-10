Even if I die, a mom never leaves

Lo mejor de una mamá es que es para siempre. Not even her death can separate her from her children, for some reason that I cannot explain with any hint of logic, there is an indestructible bond that keeps us together with our mother. She never leaves.

Mom doesn’t leave. It is a spiritual bond, our thoughts never come out, it is as if you have it within you uninterruptedly, still guiding you, striving to continue protecting you, giving you the blessing as usual. Not even death separates us.

It is an immortal love. Even if you don’t see her, she fills the space she occupied when she was alive, the physical contact of the most powerful, sincere and tender hug in the world is missed, the certain feeling is that mom’s presence is absolute, invincible.

Not even death ends a mother’s love. I have it absolutely clear, even when I saw her for the last time, I had a feeling that it was not the end of anything, but the beginning of everything, she was tired of her earthly presence and she was waiting for that next step that we will all take at some point.

The death of a mother changes life completely. At first her feeling of emptiness seems incurable, one of her goes as if in free fall, only her love stops you, as if whispering in her ear: “I’m fine, keep going”. And it is appropriate to continue.

And life has ups and downs. So the mother invites you not to be distracted, her dialogue with her flows non-stop, even more than a phone call, it can be cut off, but spiritual communication, never. Mom is forever.

‘Constant love beyond death’ is the title of a poem by Francisco de Quevedo, and yes, there is nothing more accurate and unquestionable. That is pure reality, mom’s love does not stop, not even with death is it possible. The rear invisible hand of hers is stretched out tirelessly.

What they call “The Beyond” should not be worse but different. It must be admitted, one cries a lot and what is worse, inside, the absence of a mother, but time is delivering inexplicable consolations, in the face of the sudden appearance of the indomitable dialogue with her. The spiritual connection, the one that never ends.

I am accompanied by the unequivocal conviction that the death of my mother did not separate me from her. Although sometimes I would like to be a child again to be in her arms, but I have perfect control of her presence. This Sunday Mother’s Day, I don’t want to imagine her, she is more real than ever.