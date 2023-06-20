“Even if I send a text message, there is no answer” Son Heung-min, concerned about the arrest of Son Jun-ho

▲ (Yonhap News)

Head coach Jurgen Klinsmann, head coach of the Korean national soccer team, and captain Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur) expressed their regrets about Son Jun-ho (Shandong Taishan).

The Korean national soccer team will play a friendly match against El Salvador at Daejeon World Cup Stadium at 8:00 pm on the 20th. The day before, Son Heung-min and manager Klinsman visited Daejeon World Cup Stadium and attended a press conference before the match against El Salvador.

Son Heung-min revealed that he was a ‘best friend’ who had been close to Son Jun-ho since he was young, and said, “Jun-ho is very close, and we have been in sync since childhood, so we contacted him often, but I am worried because there is no reply even when I text him. There is no choice but to pray for Junho and his family. It would be great if he could get good results and come back to the team.”

Coach Klisman made a ‘surprising selection’ of Son Jun-ho while forming the national team roster. He said, “I pray for Junho and his family. We hope that the situation will be resolved as soon as possible and the results will come out. “There is nothing I can do other than that.” In the current situation, there is nothing we can do but pray.”

A source familiar with the local public security situation reported that on the 18th, Chinese public security switched to arresting Son Jun-ho, whose criminal detention (temporary arrest) period had expired. The source said, “The public security authorities who have been investigating Son Jun-ho have received approval for his arrest from the People’s Procuratorate. We have switched to an arrest investigation for Son Jun-ho, whose criminal detention period expired on the 17th.” “Once detention is approved, the public security usually conducts a reinforced investigation for about two months and then proceeds to prosecute. However, in serious cases, it can take months to prosecute.”

“The transition to an arrest investigation means that the public security has officially started judicial treatment of Son Jun-ho. Son Jun-ho’s guilt or innocence will be determined in court.” According to China‘s Criminal Procedure Law and related rules, if the People’s Procuratorate approves the detention, the suspect will be prosecuted and tried while detained.

Son Jun-ho was arrested on the 12th of last month while trying to return home from Shanghai Hongqiao Airport, and has been under investigation by the Chaoyang Public Security Bureau of Liaoning Province on charges of accepting bribes of non-state actors (non-officials) while in criminal detention. Criminal detention in China means ‘temporary detention’ under the decision and management of the public security authorities, and if the public security judges that the suspect’s charges fall under a ‘serious crime’, it can investigate under its own authority under criminal detention for up to 37 days.

In this regard, the consulate general in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, said, “Son’s lawyer is assisting with matters related to the investigation, and the consulate general is not involved. She has nothing to confirm about matters related to her personal identity,” he said. The Consulate General added, “While concentrating on consular assistance, we are requesting the local public authorities to promptly and fairly investigate and prevent unfair human rights violations.”

