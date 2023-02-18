Home News Even if you live abroad, they will charge you the alimony fee




The Attorney General’s Office asked to declare the international agreement that facilitates the collection of food quotas to citizens living abroad as constitutional.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation asked the Constitutional Court to declare enforceable the agreement on the international collection of maintenance for children and other family members, made in The Hague, Kingdom of the Netherlands, in 2007, which seeks to ensure that the Support obligations recognized by the Colombian authorities cannot be evaded when the person responsible is abroad.

In his concept, the Deputy Attorney General of the Nation, Silvano Gómez Strauch, stressed that the instrument is a “solution to the situation of people without resources who have the right to obtain food from others who are abroad.”

The Public Ministry maintained that the treaty seeks to “guarantee a dignified life, the vital minimum and the fundamental rights of those people, primarily family members or legally linked, who are faced with an obligation of solidarity and equity because they cannot procure their support by themselves”, objectives to which the States that are part must tend.

In the same way, the control body indicated that the agreement protects the family as a basic institution and fundamental nucleus of society, because it facilitates the legal procedures available in the different countries for the collection of food quotas, avoiding the evasion of the obligations of those who are outside the respective state jurisdiction.

Finally, the Attorney General’s Office verified that the agreement was approved by the Congress of the Republic through Law 2212 of 2022, following the procedural requirements established in the Constitution, and verified respect for international standards applicable to the signing of this type of treaty.

