(ANSA) – NUORO, MARCH 29 – The jokes of the forces of order continue in the territory of Arzana, in Ogliastra, in search of Sandro Arzu, the 54-year-old offender subjected to the obligation to stay in the town, of which from Wednesday March 8 there is no more news. Today the dog-loving nucleus of the Bologna carabinieri with the molecular dog Bayla, a female German shepherd equipped with a particular nose and specific training, and the personnel of the investigative nucleus of Nuoro and of the Lanusei company, beat the San Cristoforo area, where 9 days after Arzu’s disappearance, in land under the jurisdiction of the Forestry Authority, his gray Opel Corsa was found, hit by two bullets – probably from a rifle -, one on the pillar and the other on the windshield, both on the driver’s side.



Traces of blood were also discovered in the car. The Ris tests on blood and gunshots are still ongoing.



The area patrolled this morning is vast and inaccessible, but the police trust in Bayla’s nose. “The trained dogs used by the canine units of the Carabinieri – the military said – are capable of finding even small traces attributable to the type of research activity they are carrying out”. (HANDLE).

