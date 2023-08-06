even primary programming will be possible online. What additional activities will be paid

Teacher training and GLO meetings are part of the activities functional to teaching. The news of the 2019/2021 CCNL Hypothesis.

Hypothesis CCNL 2019/21

On 14 July 2023, the Hypothesis of CCNL 2019/21 was signed between MIM and trade union organizations (except UIL school). The final signature is now awaited, so that the Hypothesis becomes a Contract and the provisions contained therein become effective.

Right away someone from the novelty introduced by the aforementioned Hypothesis, namely:

the possibility of carrying out the two hours of programming in remote primary school; the fact that the hours dedicated to GLO meetings fall within the 40 hours to be allocated to collegiate functional activities; specifically those previously intended only for class/interclass/intersection councils; there possibility of remotely carrying out some functional activities.

Teacher activities

The work obligations of the teaching staff, as is known, are divided into teaching activities and activities functional to teaching performance.

L’teaching activity takes place in:

25 hours per week in kindergarten; 22 hours per week in primary school, plus 2 hours of programming (to be dedicated, even in a flexible way and on a multi-weekly basis, exclusively to teaching programming); 18 hours per week in first and second grade secondary school.

The aforementioned hours are distributed over no less than five days a week.

Remote primary school programming

Article 44/6 of the Hypothesis of the CCNL contemplates the possibility that the aforementioned two hours of collegiate teaching programming in primary school can take place remotely.

Remote activity must be provided for in the Institute Regulations.

Functional teaching activities

We assume that:

by functional activity we mean any commitment relating to the teaching function envisaged by the various school systems (planning, design, research, evaluation, documentation, updating and training activities, including the preparation of the work of the collegial bodies, participation in meetings and the implementation of the resolutions adopted by the aforementioned bodies); functional activities consist of both individual and collegial activities.

I am due individual obligations the activities concerning:

the preparation of lessons and exercises; the correction of the documents; individual relationships with families.

The collegiate activities are made up of:

participation in the meetings of the Academic Boardincluding the planning and verification of the beginning and end of the year and theinformation to families on the results of the exams (intermediate and final) and on the progress of educational activities in kindergartens and educational institutions, up to 40 hours per year;

participation at collegial activities of the class, interclass, intersection councils, including operational working groups for inclusion. The obligations relating to these activities are planned according to criteria established by the teaching staff and taking into account the service costs of teachers with a number of classes greater than six, so as to provide for commitment of up to 40 hours per year;

carrying out of tests and examinationsincluding the compilation of the documents relating to the evaluation.

We highlight, as already mentioned above, the novelty relating to the fact that the hours dedicated to the meetings of the GLO fall within the first 40 intended only for class/interclass/intersection councils.

Training and functional activities

Thus we read in the aforementioned Hypothesis:

It being understood that the hours referred to in letters a) and b) of paragraph 3 are primarily intended for collegial activities indicated therein, the hours not used for this purpose are intended, within the limits set out in lett. a) and b), to the training activities planned annually by the teaching staff with the PTOF.

So, hours related to functional activities (40 ore teaching staff and information for families + 40 ore class/interclass/intersection/GLO councils) not used for this purpose are intended for training activities of the teachers that the school programs in the Three-Year Plan of the Educational Offer.

Remote functional activities

The CCNL Hypothesis, in addition to providing for the possibility of remotely carrying out programming hours in primary school, also contemplates the same possibility for some functional activities (both those relating to the teaching staff/information for families and to class/interclass/inter-class councils). intersection/GLO).

Specifically, the Contract Hypothesis provides for the following:

remote performance must be provided for in the Institute Regulations; it is possible to provide for the remote performance of some of the functional activities referred to in points 1 and 2 above (teaching board/information to families and class/interclass/intersection/GLO councils) and which do not have a deliberative nature; it is possible to remotely foresee the performance of some functional activities (those listed above) also of a decision-making nature, on the basis of the criteria defined by the MIM, after discussions with the trade union organisations.

With regard to the last point, however, we await the ministerial provision that defines the envisaged criteria.

Which functional activities will be remunerated and when

In article 78 of the Hypothesis of the CCNL we read that the Fund for the improvement of the training offer is aimed at remunerating the staff, among other things, for the purposes already envisaged for the Fund for the Scholastic Institution, pursuant to art. 88 of the CCNL 2007.

In the aforementioned article 88 we read that the Fund for the Scholastic Institution is used, among other things, to pay for the additional functional teaching activities referred to in article 29/3 letter a of the CCNL 2007, exceeding 40 hours per year. We are talking about the hours dedicated to participation in the meetings of the teaching staff, including the planning and verification activities at the beginning and end of the year and information to families on the results of the exams (intermediate and final) and on the progress of educational activities in schools in childhood and in educational institutions.

According to the tables referred to in the previous CCNL 2007, the additional non-teaching hours (such as those in question relating, let us repeat, only to teaching staff and information to families), exceeding the envisaged 40 hours, are paid for each additional hour worked 17.50, while with the new tables attached to the Hypothesis of CCNL 2019/21 (Table E1.6) the aforementioned figure will be raised to 19.25 euros. We highlight, as specified by the UIL Scuola, that the amounts have been increased without however expanding the available resources. Therefore, if on the one hand the hourly wage has been increased, on the other it is possible that less teachers can be paid.

CCNI hypothesis

