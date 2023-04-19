Home » Even Verónica Alcocer came to Congress to save the reform
Alcocer arrived at the Seventh Commission of the Chamber after the postponement of the discussion. He participates in a high-level summit between the Government and speakers of the initiative.

The first lady’s arrival as a last-minute celebrity came after it was postponed following a grim debate on health care reform in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. It was none other than Verónica Alcosser, wife of the President of Colombia.

Verónica Alcocer reached the Seventh Commission of the Chamber after the debate on the initiative was postponed amid an avalanche of impediments. Precisely, the First Lady who is close to the president of the Commission, the representative Agmeth Escaf, made a presence to participate in a session that she sought to save the project.

The Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, and the Director of Health, Carolina Corcho, attended the meeting and are working to reach an agreement with the speakers and coordinators of the initiative. The meeting is scheduled for today Wednesday at 9:00 am before sessions resume.

On the one hand, the coordinators are the representatives Alfredo Mondragon (Historic Pact), German Rozo (Liberal Party), Martha Alfonso (Green Alliance) and Gerardo Yepes (Conservative Party). As for the speakers, there are the representatives German Gomez (common), Juan Carlos Vargas (Peace constituency), Betsy Perez (Radical change), Camilo Avila (Party of the U) and Juan Felipe Corzo (Democratic Center).

The discussion about the project hit another setback for Minister Corcho after Dilian Francisca Toro, from the La U party, and Efraín Cepeda, from the Conservative Party, confirmed that they do not support the project.
In response, President Gustavo Petro tweeted: “I cannot accept all the proposals because we are returning to a world where individuals control public funds and the health of Colombians is controlled solely for their own business.”

The session in Congress that was attended by the Ministers of Labor Gloria Ramírez, of Housing Catalina Velasco and of the Interior Alfonso Pradawas marked by the dilemma of how to resolve the challenges that came to that corporation, since some asked that the session be postponed so that the will study the Ethics Committee and others stated that it should continue.

Finally, the session ended after three hours without any progress and leaving in we will see one of the main political and social flags of the “government of change”.

