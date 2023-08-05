Home » Events with a capacity of up to 2,000 people do not pay VAT
Events with a capacity of up to 2,000 people do not pay VAT

Public shows must have a ticketing of no more than 2,000 people to avoid tax effects. Archive

The Internal Revenue Service (SRI) established the requirements for artistic and cultural events to tax 0% Value Added Tax (VAT).

Thus, the shows are maintained with zero ticketing fees as long as: the capacity allowed is up to 2,000 people and if the promoter of the event is registered in the Single Registry of Artists and Cultural Managers (RUAC), granted by the Ministry of Culture.

Or failing that, the place where the event is held belongs to the register of cultural spaces and infrastructures or to the register of audiovisual spaces. In audiovisual events, it should be considered that they do not have more than three screens.

“If the show does not meet these requirements, it will have tax effects and the tickets will tax 12% VAT,” said Francisco Briones, director of the SRI.

The 12% VAT rate for public shows was established in the Law for Strengthening the Family Economy, which has been in force since June 2023. This includes tickets for cinemas, for football matches and for concerts. (PNH)-(I)

