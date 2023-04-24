Home » Every hospital is crowded with flu and cold patients… Is there any problem in the supply and demand of medicines :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::
Every hospital is crowded with flu and cold patients… Is there any problem in the supply and demand of medicines

Every hospital is crowded with flu and cold patients… Is there any problem in the supply and demand of medicines

Pharmaceutical company “smooth production and supply of cold medicine”

[서울=뉴시스] *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Hwang Jae-hee = It was found that there is no major problem with the supply and demand of medicines while hospitals are becoming crowded as the number of cold and flu (influenza) patients has increased due to the recent change of seasons and the influence of no masks.

According to the industry on the 25th, the number of cold patients has increased significantly recently, but there has been no appearance of the ‘acetaminophen’ controversy, which was controversial at the time of Corona 19.

Pharmacist A, who runs a pharmacy in Seoul, said, “Currently, there is no problem with supply and demand of over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen, in the case of cold medicine.”

An official from a pharmaceutical company that manufactures cold medicine also said, “Looking at the recent situation, it is true that the number of cold patients has increased a lot.”

An official from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety also explained that there are currently no issues with the supply and demand of cold-related medicines.

If you look at hospitals and pharmacies, various viruses such as adenovirus that occur in children as the school year begins following cold and flu patients are rampant. There are also more than 10,000 confirmed cases of Corona 19 every day.

In response, medical institutions are prescribing cold medicine and fever reducers, but there seems to be no problem with unstable supply and demand.

However, some prescription cold medicines are consistently out of stock, so a solution seems to be needed.

See also  Two cars collide: four people were rescued, including two children

‘Pseudoephedrine’, which is used for nasal congestion, ‘Levocetirizine’, which is used for allergy treatment, and ‘Erdostein’, which is used for respiratory diseases, are known to be out of stock frequently.

An official from the Korean Pharmaceutical Association said, “Some prescription drugs are still out of stock.

In the case of these drugs, low margins and raw material supply shortages are cited as the main reasons.

In response, the Korean Pharmaceutical Association, the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, and the Korea Pharmaceutical Bio Association are working to resolve out-of-stock drugs by forming a working-level consultative group to respond to out-of-stock drugs.

It is also expected to address the issue of supply imbalance, such as some pharmacies having stock, but some pharmacies not supplying at all.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis

