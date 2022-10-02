Every scene is a splendid China - people from all walks of life celebrate the National Day

Celebrate the National Day and dance to praise Huazhang. The land of Shenzhou is full of golden winds, thousands of miles of Jinchou, and every scene is a splendid China.

Today is the 73rd National Day of the founding of New China. Under the flying five-star red flag, we sing praises for the great changes and rapid changes in the mountains and rivers of the motherland; in ordinary jobs, we stick to our duties to protect the lights of thousands of homes, peace and harmony; in the sound of the horns of the times, we bravely embark on the journey and raise the sails and stand bravely Tide!

On the morning of October 1, a grand national flag-raising ceremony was held in Tiananmen Square in Beijing to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Zhonghao

On October 1, people participated in the national flag raising ceremony at Wuyi Square in Fuzhou, Fujian.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lin Shanchuan

My homeland, my heart is Tsuneyoshi Nitsuki

“Students, in March 1949, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China entered Xiangshan from Xibaipo…” On the morning of the 1st, in the Shuangqing Villa, the national patriotism education demonstration base in Beijing Xiangshan Park, Jia Li, the capital’s gold medal instructor, told tourists about the red color history.

Next to the hexagonal red pavilion, the water is clear and the trees are shaded, and the children read the red poems with the guide. In front of the old site of the confidential office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, everyone listened to the red science stories, checked the principles of telegrams firsthand, and felt the prosperous years.

Jiangxi, the sea of ​​bamboo on Jinggang Mountain is like waves, and the scenic spot is decorated with “Chinese red” everywhere. In the Red Army Theater, the large-scale live performance “Jinggang Mountain” has been staged for 14 years, and more than 400 actors participating in the performance are from the villagers of the surrounding towns. Xu Guoqing, the person in charge of the performance, said: “To watch the performance in the theater is an important stop for many tourists to check in Jinggangshan during the National Day.”

The autumn wind is coming, and the rice grains are closed. In the Tianfu Agricultural Expo Park in Xinjin District, Chengdu, Sichuan, the main venue of this year’s China Farmers Harvest Festival, the rice fields are surrounded by a golden ocean, and the sunflowers are in full bloom to welcome the harvest. In the autumn colors, the “Harvest Yellow” and the five-star red flags hanging on both sides of the road set off each other, filled with a festive atmosphere.

In the early morning of the 1st, Ms. Luo, a citizen of Chengdu, brought her son who was in elementary school to the main exhibition hall of Tianfu Agricultural Expo Park. “Through the 11th long holiday, let the children experience the farming culture, understand the scientific and technological achievements of modern agriculture, and experience the difficulty of harvesting. “

Folk songs are lingering, singing the vision of rural revitalization. In Shibadong Village, Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Hunan Province, villager Yang Zhengbang made preparations for the November holiday.

The “Aya Farmhouse” he opened received a reservation early. “We have prepared local specialties to entertain tourists from all over Shibadong Village.” Yang Zhengbang said, “The country is good, the family is good, and the more prosperous it is.”

As the first place for “targeted poverty alleviation”, in 2021, the per capita income of Shibadong Village will be 20,167 yuan, and the village’s collective economic income will be 2.68 million yuan. It has successfully achieved a “gorgeous turn” from a deeply impoverished Miao township to a well-off model village.

Always stick to it, Kunpeng hits the waves from now on

“Happy birthday to the motherland!” “Come on, China! Come on, Sichuan! Come on, Luding!” At the temporary resettlement site of the earthquake-stricken Gonggashan Primary School in Luding County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province, children are drawing a National Day-themed handwritten newspaper.

With the efforts of all parties, on September 30, 1,407 people from 430 households, including the resettlement site of Gonggashan Primary School, were all moved out of the temporary resettlement tents and moved into transitional resettlement houses, where they were greeted in warm and bright new homes. The arrival of the National Day.

In the start-up area of ​​Xiongan New Area, there are many tower cranes, a scene of construction in full swing, and buildings are “jointly growing”.

At the construction site of the Xiong’an Innovation Research Institute Science and Technology Park project, thousands of workers are stepping up construction. Jia Wei, the project leader, introduced that on September 30, the project was fully capped. During the National Day, all the construction staff worked overtime to promote the follow-up projects, “the project must be built well”.

Always stick to it, just for the original intention. At the Guandong Wharf of the Yangshan Deepwater Port in Shanghai, dozens of workers gathered in the center of the port area to raise the national flag and sing the national anthem. Under the blue sky and white clouds, the red flags, the towering bridge cranes, and the high-spirited atmosphere.

On the shoreline of the wharf, ocean-going freighters are lined up, giant bridge cranes stand at the front, trucks shuttle back and forth in the field, and the wharf operates 24 hours a day. Not long ago, the third phase of Yangshan set a record high of day and night throughput with 40,188 TEUs, helping Shanghai Port’s day and night throughput exceeded 170,000 TEUs for the first time.

Absent, moving because of persistence. Zhong Le, a laboratory doctor at the People’s Hospital of Quannan County, Jiangxi Province, who is still on duty during the holidays, received a photo on his mobile phone. In the photo, the husband is holding his 5-year-old son and smiling happily in front of the gorgeous flowers.

Zhong Le has been sticking to the nucleic acid testing laboratory for many holidays, and it takes thousands of times to twist the reagent cap repeatedly every day. She said that although the work is hard, but the nucleic acid results come out earlier, the epidemic prevention and control network can be woven more densely.

New journey, bravely stand at the forefront of the tide

Wearing bright red scarves, the children of Malanhua Children’s Choir saluted the national flag and sang “I Love You China” in unison. On the National Day, these “shanli babies” in Fuping, Hebei felt the warmth and strength of the motherland in the patriotic education activities.

At the opening ceremony of this year’s Beijing Winter Olympics, they sang the Olympic anthem in Greek, showing the world the demeanor of children in China‘s mountainous areas after poverty alleviation. Choir member Xi Qingru said: “I want to inherit the spirit of my ancestors that they are not afraid of hardship and fatigue, keep in mind the teachings of teachers, study hard, and give back to my hometown and society.”

History illuminates the future, and the journey has no end-

At the construction site of the Chongqing Dry Port, a new land-sea passage in Shapingba District, Chongqing, workers are stepping up construction. The smart cold chain warehouse and office building have been capped, and the construction of infrastructure such as gantry cranes in the container yard is progressing steadily.

“The dry port will guide more distribution distribution and transaction settlement to extend from the port to the inland, from the traditional port distribution to the inland hinterland distribution, which will further promote the Chengdu-Chongqing region from the inland hinterland to an open highland. ” said Wang Yupei, chairman of Luhai New Channel Operation Co., Ltd.

The road to a better tomorrow is written by the strugglers.

On the eve of the National Day, the domestic large passenger aircraft C919 received the type certificate issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, marking that the C919 has completed the entire process of design, development, testing, test flight, and airworthiness, and will enter the stage of industrial development. This is a huge encouragement for the Chinese big plane people.

An open China is full of vigor and vitality. On October 1, at the Central Station of Tuanjie Village, Chongqing, facing the rising sun, a China-Europe freight train (Chongqing) loaded with smart home appliances, mechanical equipment and other goods slowly left the platform and galloped into the distance…

(Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 1st, Xinhua News Agency reporter)

“Guangming Daily” (Edition 01 on October 2, 2022)

[

责编：邱晓琴 ]