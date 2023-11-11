Every vote counts | TUCcurrent

TUCaktuell

For the elections to the bodies and offices at Chemnitz University of Technology, voting is possible from November 13th to 16th, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m

Photo: Image archive of the press office and crossmedia editorial team/Steve Conrad

Election time at Chemnitz University of Technology is from November 13th to 16th, 2023. All students as well as university lecturers, academic staff and administrative and technical staff who are eligible to vote are invited to vote. On these days, the elections of directly elected representatives from the group of students to the Senate, the Extended Senate and the Faculty Councils will take place. In addition, the election of the directly elected representatives from the group of students to the extended board of the Center for Teacher Training as well as the election of the equal opportunities representative of the Center for Teacher Training and their deputies, the by-election of the deputy equal opportunities officer of the central institutions (with the exception of the Center for Teacher Training) for the current term of office and the by-election of a directly elected representative from the group of university lecturers to the Faculty Council of the Faculty of Economics for the current term of office.

All eligible voters at Chemnitz University of Technology are called upon to take part in the elections.

You can go to the ballot box on 13. November 2023 in the Street of Nations 62, Old Boiler Houseam 14. November 2023 in the Wilhelm-Raabe-Straße 43, room B01.104as well as on November 15 and 16, 2023 im Weinhold Building, Reichenhainer Straße 70, Room C25.021to be coordinated. The polling stations are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Information about the elections can be found on the electoral office website

Mario Steinebach

09.11.2023

Note: Chemnitz University of Technology is present in many media. The media review gives an impression of how they report about the university.

